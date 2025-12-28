Netflix Users Only Have 5 Days To Watch One of the Best Comedies From the 2000s

The 2000s was a period of comedy gold on the big screen. A golden era for the genre defined by a boom in production, large budgets, and the rise of major comedy stars, the decade produced some of the most enduring and rewatchable comedy movies of all time, from Mean Girls to The Hangover. Movie fans looking for a nostalgic laugh can revisit many of those movies on streaming, but they are running out of time to watch one of the best and most iconic comedies of the 2000s.

There are only five more days left to stream Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on Netflix. The 2004 sports comedy, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, stars Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller as competing gym owners who enter a winner-take-all dodgeball competition. Christine Taylor, Gary Cole, Rip Torn, Missi Pyle, Alan Tudyk, and Justin Long also star. The movie started streaming on Netflix back in October but is now scheduled to exit the platform on January 2nd.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story Is a Comedy Classic, and It’s Finally Getting a Sequel

Dodgeball grossed over $168 million on a $20 million budget and secured a 72% critic score and 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s easy to see why. The movie is a classic David vs. Goliath scenario wrapped into a ridiculously fun and funny package where lines like “If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball” and “The five D’s of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge” are still quoted today and helped it become a pop culture hit. Beyond the constant gags, memorable quotes, and quirky characters, the entire story of the Average Joe’s gym taking on the corporate Globo Gym is surprisingly heartwarming, helping it become more than just a turn-your-brain-off comedy and instead a genuinely feel-good movie that functions as a sharp satire of corporate greed, media manipulation, and the American dream.

It’s hard to believe that with just how great of a movie Dodgeball is and the cultural phenomenon it became, a sequel still hasn’t made it to screens, but that is finally about to change. Two decades after Dodgeball became a critical and commercial success, news surfaced in 2023 that Dodgeball 2 was in “early development” at 20th Century Studios, with Vaughn set to return. Details for the upcoming film, scripted by Jordan VanDina, have been scarce in the two years since, but Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter back in May that “there’s an idea that’s pretty good, but nothing for sure.” Further information, including the film’s director, hasn’t been announced.

Where to Stream Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story After It Leaves Netflix?

Netflix subscribers have less than a week left to stream Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and they’ll want to make sure they fit in a final rewatch before it exits the platform on January 2nd. Other major streaming services have already released their streaming lineups for January 2026, but Dodgeball hasn’t appeared on any of them, and the film’s current only streaming home is Netflix. This means that after the movie leaves Netflix, the only way to watch Dodgeball will be either physical copies or renting or purchasing the film online.

