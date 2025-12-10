Netflix Is Losing More Than 40 Movies at the Start of the New Year

As 2025 comes to a close, and 2026 looms on the horizon, Netflix has revealed to subscribers that the new year is going to bring some frustrating changes to the streamer’s lineup. The calendar flipping to 2026 will bring an end to a lot of streaming contracts, which means that Netflix will be losing quite a few popular titles. In fact, on the first day of the new year, Netflix will be without 40+ good movies that are currently available on the lineup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s newsletter for the month of January announced a slew of movies and shows exiting on January 1st (meaning the final day to watch will be December 31st). Subscribers may be surprised to see the sheer number of departing films, especially once you notice how many of them are popular with fans.

Movies leaving Netflix in January include Baby Driver, Doctor Sleep, The Goonies, The Hangover, Kung Fu Panda, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Training Day. That’s just a small chunk of the massive movie exodus coming in a few weeks, so you’ll need to watch some films in December before a bunch leave the roster.

On top of that, Netflix is going to lose some top line TV shows, including all six seasons of Lost. Mr. Robot, House of Lies, and Prison Break will also be leaving at some point in January. These losses are especially tough to swallow with Supernatural and Arrow also on the verge of exiting.

Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2026

Below, you can check out the complete lineup of movies and shows leaving Netflix in the month of January.

Leaving 1/1/26

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving 1/2/26

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Leaving 1/3/26

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/9/26

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

The Maze Runner

Leaving 1/16/26

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Leaving 1/18/26

Donnie Darko

Leaving 1/23/26

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/29/26

Prison Break: Seasons 1-5

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see exiting the lineup next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!