Netflix Is Losing More Than 40 Movies at the Start of the New Year

As 2025 comes to a close, and 2026 looms on the horizon, Netflix has revealed to subscribers that the new year is going to bring some frustrating changes to the streamer’s lineup. The calendar flipping to 2026 will bring an end to a lot of streaming contracts, which means that Netflix will be losing quite a few popular titles. In fact, on the first day of the new year, Netflix will be without 40+ good movies that are currently available on the lineup.
Netflix’s newsletter for the month of January announced a slew of movies and shows exiting on January 1st (meaning the final day to watch will be December 31st). Subscribers may be surprised to see the sheer number of departing films, especially once you notice how many of them are popular with fans.
Movies leaving Netflix in January include Baby Driver, Doctor Sleep, The Goonies, The Hangover, Kung Fu Panda, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Training Day. That’s just a small chunk of the massive movie exodus coming in a few weeks, so you’ll need to watch some films in December before a bunch leave the roster.
On top of that, Netflix is going to lose some top line TV shows, including all six seasons of Lost. Mr. Robot, House of Lies, and Prison Break will also be leaving at some point in January. These losses are especially tough to swallow with Supernatural and Arrow also on the verge of exiting.
Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2026
Below, you can check out the complete lineup of movies and shows leaving Netflix in the month of January.
Leaving 1/1/26
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Blue Beetle
Blue Crush
Blue Streak
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Coach Carter
Crazy Rich Asians
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dreamgirls
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghost
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
How to Be Single
I Love You, Man
Isn’t It Romantic
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Life of the Party
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Ocean’s 8
Runaway Bride
Scarface
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
Training Day
Zero Dark Thirty
Leaving 1/2/26
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Leaving 1/3/26
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/9/26
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
The Maze Runner
Leaving 1/16/26
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Leaving 1/18/26
Donnie Darko
Leaving 1/23/26
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 1/29/26
Prison Break: Seasons 1-5
Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see exiting the lineup next month?