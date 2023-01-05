Netflix's You People Starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Releases New Trailer

Netflix released a trailer for You People starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. A new take on the old Guess Who Is Coming to Dinner idea. In that movie, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton get married and go to meet her parents for an tense, awkward meal. In this rendition from Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill and Lauren London actually step into that space. Murphy plays London's father and Nic Long plays her mother. On the other side of the table Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Hill's parents. The movie comes along at a strange time in the United States where the conversations between different groups have been discussed in the news quite a bit recently. Barris actually talked to Complex about what he was trying to capture with his first feature film.

"Well, I think we wanted to flip Guess Who Is Coming to Dinner? And flip that on its head. Eddie is Spencer Tracy. And Julia is happy to be almost in a sort of way, fetishizing the idea of the Black daughter, and Eddie's like, 'I'm not quite sure,'" Barris said. "And I think that was a really big flip on its head for the genre. And we wanted to say times have changed and there is a wokeness and a Black pride that we didn't see back then. So we wanted to say how would that happen now? How would we do that? And I think that's what makes it as far from Guess Who Is Coming to Dinner? as we wanted it to be."

What Else is Murphy Working On?

After Coming 2 America, the comedian shared that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley was next on the list. Murphy told fans that the success of the Amazon movie really ignited momentum behind revisiting some of his other classic material. Set photos from that production only showed how excited people were to be back in that world.

"They've been trying to make another Beverly Hills Cop for 15 years now," Murphy explained to Collider. "Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."

"I didn't feel any pressure," Murphy reflected on his time as Foley back in the 1980s. "When you're young, you kind of take everything for granted. So, that's all I knew. You know? Stuff started happening fast for me, so I didn't even think about it. Now, when I look back, I'm like, 'Wow! I was really young!' 48 Hrs, I'm 20 years old in 48 Hrs. You aren't thinking that at the time. But, now I can say, 'Wow. I was really young.' There was no pressure back then, I was just rolling with it."

"Yeah, that's what we're doing after Coming 2 America, we're doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that's what I'll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop," he concluded.

