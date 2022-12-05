Netflix's You People Trailer Starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Released

Netflix has released the trailer for You People, the new comedy film from black-ish creator Kenya Barris, starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and a big comedic ensemble that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thunderbolts), Sam Jay (SNL), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Nia Long (Friday), Deon Cole (black-ish), Rhea Pearlman (Cheers), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), Andrew Schulz (Guy Code), La La Anthony (Power), and David Duchovny (X-Files). Netflix will be released on January 27, 2023. You can watch the trailer below!

The trailer makes it pretty clear that Barris is doing his own spin on the "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" tale of interracial romance – and the disapproving parent(s) trying to accept it. In this case, Jonah Hill is taking on the role of the outsider white guy trying to get in good with an African-American family, with Eddie Murphy playing the father of Nia Long's character, who stars as Hill's girlfriend.

This trailer for You People takes the unique approach of featuring a small scene from the film, rather than an overall story premise or short summary of the movie's events. The scene in question does admittedly do a good job of establishing the awkward and edgy tone that Barris is going for. It also hints at what could be a deeper theme of the film's story, which would be the idea of shining a light on the societal factors of love and race from a different, more unique angle, in order to get us thinking about the real-life experiences we may be struggling with.

Barris' most recent work has been largely focused on exploring African-American experience fromthe modern perspective of financially successful upper-middle-class-to-wealthy black Americans, as they struggle with making way in a bigger world than their own communities. You People will certainly be (at least in part) about that theme, as Murphy's character will have to go on the arc of learning to accept that his daughter is living in a more worldly time where she dates outside her race. Hill's character will have to (hopefully) balance geunine affection for this girlfriend with a more realitistic understanding of her reality as a black woman, and that of her father. I'll be interesting to see how it all ultimately resolves, as these stories can have profoundly happy and uplifting or profoundly sad and sobering ends.

You People will be released by Netflix on January 27, 2023.