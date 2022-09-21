Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel

Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were originally going to helm the project, but Mark Molloy is stepping in to replace the filmmakers. News of Paramount and Netflix partnering for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie came in November 2019. Paramount reportedly made a one-time licensing deal with Netflix to produce another Beverly Hills Cop movie, with the option for one additional sequel. Jerry Bruckheimer is also returning to produce. Mark Molloy has made a name for himself producing commercials for Apple products.

"Well, we're making another Beverly Hills cop. We start that in like a week or 10 days and that's gonna be for Netflix," Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com while promoting Top Gun: Maverick.

Netflix landing the Beverly Hills Cop sequel is a big win for the streamer, as it adds the movie to its original film slate. Another sequel starring Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America, also skipped theaters and premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 during the pandemic.

"Yeah, that's what we're doing after Coming 2 America, we're doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up and then kind of that's what I'll be doing mostly is stand up and Beverly Hills Cop," Murphy told Collider.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley was among the nearly two-dozen projects receiving millions of tax credit incentives from California. The Netflix and Paramount Pictures sequel, again starring Eddie Murphy as wise-cracking Detroit cop Axel Foley, will cop nearly $15.8 million from the California Film Commission and is estimated to generate in-state spending of $78 million.

Are you excited about the new Beverly Hills Cop movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!