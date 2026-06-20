Netflix’s Crime Thriller Sequel Is a Streaming Hit With 25M Hours Viewed (& There Could Be 5 More Movies)

A Netflix crime thriller sequel has become a major streaming hit on the streaming service, and there is a chance there could be as many as five more movies in the series. The movie is called Colors of Evil: Black, and it is the sequel to the 2024 Polish mystery crime thriller, Colors of Evil: Red. That first movie from 2024 is about the murder of a young woman in Poland and the rookie prosecutor, Leopold Bilski (Jakub Gierszał), who teams up with the victim’s mother, Judge Helena Bogucka (Maja Ostaszewska). The sequel was released on Netflix on June 10th, and the book series even released a new novel during the same week.

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Colors of Evil: Black has shot into the Netflix top 10 rankings since its release, and it is currently sitting in the number one spot for the week of June 8-14 for all global non-English movies. Netflix reports it has 14.1 million views and 25 million hours watched.

There Could Be Five More Colors of Evil Movies

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The second movie in the franchise, Colors of Evil: Black, has a synopsis that reads: “When a young boy goes missing in a small sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case.” Prosecutor Leopold Bilski is back from the first movie, and this time he is dispatched to a small town where a child has gone missing, and then he realizes this is connected to other missing children. This was much darker than the first movie, and it shows some terrible crimes without a hint of optimism.

However, it seems Netflix subscribers are very happy with it, and this could mean more movies in the franchise. The good news is that there are five more that could be made. There are different book series with the Colors of Evil name, but the Netflix movies are based on the series by Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak. She published Red in 2019 and Black in 2020. The big news is that there are already five other books in the series, with the most recent coming out in 2026. She released White in 2021, Yellow in 2024, Blue in 2025, Green in 2025, and Violet came out this month.

The original books were part of a trilogy, consisting of Red, Black, and White. Each of the stories represents a different stage of the journey through crime and human darkness. It took three years, but the author moved on with more stories set in this dark world. Netflix has plenty to choose from when it comes to telling more stories, especially if the audience remains as interested as they seem to be. Whether Netflix moves forward with another movie remains unknown, as the streaming service waits and measures its success on several different numbers. For example, The Boroughs was cancelled despite high praise and good numbers for ulterior reasons, specifically the Duffer Bros moving from Netflix to Paramount. This means the Colors of Evil series continuation is not secured yet, despite its impressive viewing numbers.

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