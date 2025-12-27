5 Hidden Gem Thrillers To Binge On Netflix

In the modern age of streaming, Netflix reigns as one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The platform features movies and TV shows spanning almost every imaginable genre, appealing to a global audience of all ages. With both prestige and original content populating Netflix’s archives, there is no end of entertainment to be found on the service by subscribers. The thriller genre in particular seems to thrive, making up several of Netflix’s essential shows and consistently topping their viewership charts around the world. With the consistent popularity of thrillers in the world of publishing, there seems to be no end of source material to keep inspiring Netflix shows.

While some of the biggest thriller series to land on Netflix have become global sensations, not all of them were so lucky. There is a wealth of underrated thriller TV shows available on Netflix that, for some reason, don’t seem to get the attention they deserve. As there’s very little better than sinking your teeth into a gripping thriller, some of these hidden gems are well worth finding on Netflix and binge-watching.

5) The Sinner

The Sinner is a police procedural anthology series starring Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose, which is named after Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel, upon which its first season is based. With each of its four seasons following a mostly different cast, The Sinner told multiple stories over its run, which were connected only by Bill Pullman’s protagonist. Over its four-season run, The Sinner featured some big names, including Jessica Biel, Matt Bomer, Carrie Coon, and Michael Mosley.

Despite being critically acclaimed and consistently earning high ratings, The Sinner isn’t often talked about in relation to gripping TV thrillers. Each of its seasons weaves a tale of intrigue and mystery, with excellent performances from its cast. All four seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix in the US.

4) The Stranger

There are many great Netflix TV shows nobody talks about, but The Stranger is an especially frustrating example. A British mystery thriller miniseries based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, The Stranger is a show that even escaped the attention of many viewers in its native UK. Featuring a star-studded British cast led by Richard Armitage and featuring Hannah John-Kamen and Anthony Head, The Stranger tells a singularly tense and mysterious story.

It follows Adam Price, an average British man, who is told a secret about his wife by a total stranger, setting into motion a series of events that result in his wife’s disappearance. It’s a truly exceptional piece of television, making its status as a hidden gem all the more baffling. While the lack of attention around the world is perhaps understandable, the lack of viewership even in the UK contributes to The Stranger being one of Netflix’s most underrated miniseries.

3) Black Rabbit

At a glance, Black Rabbit is a show that has all the makings of a Netflix classic. With Jude Law and Jason Bateman in starring roles, the show follows the owner of a New York hotspot (Law) whose brother (Bateman) returns to his life, threatening to destroy his hard-won business empire. Released in September 2025, Black Rabbit didn’t make as much of a splash as it perhaps should have.

Black Rabbit earned largely positive reviews, but didn’t seem to capture the attention of a global audience. The star power of its two leads alone should have been enough to draw in the viewers, but the thriller instead quickly became something of a hidden gem. It may not have been one of the best TV shows of 2025, but Black Rabbit is a Netflix thriller series more than worthy of a binge.

2) Bloodline

Bloodline is another excellent Netflix original series that doesn’t get the love it deserves. The first season premiered in 2015, earning widespread critical acclaim. Its second and third seasons were less well-received, but still earned praise for the performances of the show’s cast. Featuring Kyle Chandler, Linda Cardellini, Ben Mendelsohn, Sissy Spacek, and John Leguizamo, to name just a few, Bloodline is a pretty star-studded affair.

The Netflix thriller follows the Rayburns, pillars of their Florida Keys community, whose many dark secrets threaten to unravel their lives and ruin their reputation. Though it admittedly was less impressive after the conclusion of its first season, Bloodline remains an excellent show that is sure to entertain fans of Yellowstone or any of Netflix’s other original series. It has become something of a hidden gem, but it’s still well worth binge-watching if you enjoy a dramatic thriller series with a great ensemble cast.

1) Behind Her Eyes

Another British Netflix thriller series that deserves more attention is Behind Her Eyes. It follows Louise, a single mother who begins an affair with her boss, only to form an unlikely friendship with his wife, Adele. The ensuing drama takes turn after turn, leading to a shocking and unforgettable twist ending that will leave viewers dumbstruck in disbelief.

The psychological elements of Behind Her Eyes allow the show to build considerable tension from its very first episode. The fact that its story leads to a mind-blowing TV show twist is really just the icing on the cake. An excellent thriller series with light paranormal elements, Behind Her Eyes is the perfect length to binge in its entirety over a single weekend.

