Netflix Releases Full List of 104 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in June 2026

It’s officially almost summer, which means we’re heading into blockbuster season for theaters, but if you don’t want to leave the house, Netflix has revealed its lineup of more than 100 new additions for June. The month of June already looks like a busy one on numbers alone, but there are some major movie highlights, from Hugh Jackman’s musical gem Song Sung Blues, John Cena’s Little Brother, and the excellent-looking stop motion animation I Am Frankelda. There’s also a huge Oasis documentary, lots of soccer content in time for the World Cup, and a massive list of older movies coming back to the platform.

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In terms of what’s coming to Netflix in terms of TV shows, the return of Avatar: The Last Airbender is confirmed, along with the debut of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, Sweet Magnolias Season 5, the finale of The Amazing Digital Circus, and the arrival of both the original Beavis & Butthead series, and the revival. Lots to keep you busy. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in June so you can plan ahead? We’ve got you covered: read on for the full list. And as ever, according to Netflix this list will not be all that’s added in June, and is subject to change.

June 1

Bee Movie

The Big Lebowski

The Chronicles of Riddick

Cinderella Man

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride: Part II

The Fault in Our Stars

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fried Green Tomatoes

The Girl on the Train

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Hawaii Five-0: Seasons 1-5

Hot Summer Nights

House on Haunted Hill

Identity Thief

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Little Miss Sunshine

Made of Honor

Miracle

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Out of Africa

Pitch Black

Rachel Getting Married

Riddick

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rookie of the Year

Rudy

Runaway Bride

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

The Wedding Date

The Wedding Planner

June 3

David

The Hot Seat

Michael Jackson: The Verdict

June 4

Maa Behen

The Murder of Rachel Nickell

Night Shift For Cuties

Poldi

The Witness

June 5

The Marked Woman

Mexico 86

Office Romance

Teach You a Lesson

June 6

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22

Resident Alien: Season 4

June 7

Poor Things

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory

June 8

Sesame Street: Volume 3

Shrill: Seasons 1-3

June 9

Norway: The Dark Horse

June 10

Colors of Evil: Black

My Family: Season 2

Outlast: The Jungle

The Rest is Football

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 5

June 11

The Evil Lawyer

Sweet Magnolias: Season 5

Viral Hit

June 12

I Am Frankelda

Maternal Instinct

The Polygamist

June 13

Song Sung Blue

June 14

Piece by Piece

June 15

Drinking Buddies

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

June 16

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3

Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection: Vol. 1-3

Funny People

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head: Seasons 1-2

June 17

André Is An Idiot

June 18

I Will Find You

June 19

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale

Color Book

Oasis

Voicemails for Isabelle

June 20

The Root of the Game

June 22

The Last Ship: Seasons 1-5

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 3

June 23

Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me

June 24

The American Experiment

Another Self: Season 3

In the Hand of Dante

June 25

Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2

June 26

Chris & Martina: The Final Set

Little Brother

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3

June 27

Agent Kim Reactivated

June 30

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4

Which of these new Netflix movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!