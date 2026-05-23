Netflix Releases Full List of 104 New Movies and TV Shows Coming in June 2026

It’s officially almost summer, which means we’re heading into blockbuster season for theaters, but if you don’t want to leave the house, Netflix has revealed its lineup of more than 100 new additions for June. The month of June already looks like a busy one on numbers alone, but there are some major movie highlights, from Hugh Jackman’s musical gem Song Sung Blues, John Cena’s Little Brother, and the excellent-looking stop motion animation I Am Frankelda. There’s also a huge Oasis documentary, lots of soccer content in time for the World Cup, and a massive list of older movies coming back to the platform.
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In terms of what’s coming to Netflix in terms of TV shows, the return of Avatar: The Last Airbender is confirmed, along with the debut of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, Sweet Magnolias Season 5, the finale of The Amazing Digital Circus, and the arrival of both the original Beavis & Butthead series, and the revival. Lots to keep you busy. Want to see everything coming to Netflix in June so you can plan ahead? We’ve got you covered: read on for the full list. And as ever, according to Netflix this list will not be all that’s added in June, and is subject to change.
June 1
Bee Movie
The Big Lebowski
The Chronicles of Riddick
Cinderella Man
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride: Part II
The Fault in Our Stars
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
The Girl on the Train
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Hawaii Five-0: Seasons 1-5
Hot Summer Nights
House on Haunted Hill
Identity Thief
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Little Miss Sunshine
Made of Honor
Miracle
Muriel’s Wedding
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Out of Africa
Pitch Black
Rachel Getting Married
Riddick
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rookie of the Year
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
The Wedding Date
The Wedding Planner
June 3
David
The Hot Seat
Michael Jackson: The Verdict
June 4
Maa Behen
The Murder of Rachel Nickell
Night Shift For Cuties
Poldi
The Witness
June 5
The Marked Woman
Mexico 86
Office Romance
Teach You a Lesson
June 6
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22
Resident Alien: Season 4
June 7
Poor Things
USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory
June 8
Sesame Street: Volume 3
Shrill: Seasons 1-3
June 9
Norway: The Dark Horse
June 10
Colors of Evil: Black
My Family: Season 2
Outlast: The Jungle
The Rest is Football
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 5
June 11
The Evil Lawyer
Sweet Magnolias: Season 5
Viral Hit
June 12
I Am Frankelda
Maternal Instinct
The Polygamist
June 13
Song Sung Blue
June 14
Piece by Piece
June 15
Drinking Buddies
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
June 16
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 3
Beavis and Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection: Vol. 1-3
Funny People
Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head: Seasons 1-2
June 17
André Is An Idiot
June 18
I Will Find You
June 19
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Finale
Color Book
Oasis
Voicemails for Isabelle
June 20
The Root of the Game
June 22
The Last Ship: Seasons 1-5
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 3
June 23
Ryan Hamilton: This Just Hit Me
June 24
The American Experiment
Another Self: Season 3
In the Hand of Dante
June 25
Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 2
June 26
Chris & Martina: The Final Set
Little Brother
Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 3
June 27
Agent Kim Reactivated
June 30
Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4
Which of these new Netflix movies and TV shows are you most looking forward to in June? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!