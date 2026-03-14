Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Movie Is Officially a Hit With Over 70M Hours Viewed (& a Sequel Looks Likely)

Netflix‘s newest sci-fi action flick has officially dethroned Jurassic World: Rebirth as the #1 Most Watched movie on the platform, garnering 39 million views this week alone, and showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. And why would it? It hearkens back to the action blockbusters of the 80s (the best decade for the genre), perfectly utilizing its star actor—a familiar face if you’re a fan of Prime Video’s Reacher.

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War Machine is as gritty and tense as its name alludes to, centering around a soldier known only as 81 (Alan Ritchson) as he takes on a grueling test to become a part of an elite Army Rangers division. All hell breaks loose when the training exercise becomes a fight for their lives as an unimaginable threat descends upon the soldiers—one that is entirely too good at what it does: killing. It becomes a no-holds-barred fight to make it out alive, and things aren’t looking too good for Team Ranger.

War Machine is Pulpy Action Fun

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The film is performing similarly among critics and casual viewers alike, earning 70% and 69% ratings, respectively. “I was pleasantly surprised to find a sturdy action film with a solid Ritchson performance at the center of it,” says critic Ben Pearson of Slashfilm. It’s not doing anything new by any means, relying on tropes and beats that have been the lifeblood of the genre since it originated. But that’s where the fun is; the movie itself is reminiscent of quite a few of its predecessors, namely Predator, with a splash of Rambo. What more could you ask for?

And casual viewers agree, finding enjoyment in the straightforward plot and violent action that carry the movie forward, alongside Ritchson as a Schwarzenegger-esque hero. One viewer says, “Loved it. Took me back to the 1980s action movies with Ritchson playing the tortured man-beast Stallone/Schwarzenegger role to perfection. Hints of Predator, First Blood, in fact, everything in here has superb action scenes directed at a fast pace. That’s all I need to say.” Simply put, War Machine does what typical action movies are meant to. There’s no faff or sugarcoating—it’s a hyperviolent trek through the forest as man attempts to survive machine. And it easily shows off the fact that Ritchson is very much on the rise as the next big action hero.

Do you have a favorite moment from War Machine? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.