There’s Blood In The Water In Thrash First Footage – Watch The Trailer

Hollywood has always had a fascination with taking powerful storms and turning them into devastating seismic events. Movies like Twisters, The Day After Tomorrow, San Andreas, and more all spotlight the destruction and the challenges of surviving these forces of nature, and then there are things like Sharknado or Crawl that throw deadly creatures into the mix. Now Netflix’s new movie Thrash is combining the power of a massive hurricane with an army of bloodthirsty sharks, and you can watch the thrilling trailer in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early in the trailer, it’s established that this is a category 5 hurricane, and we then start to meet some of the people who are going to be stuck in this flooded city. The big turning point is when a meet truck crashes into a statue, and the crash causes gallons and gallons of blood to enter the water. That sets the stage for a horde of sharks to start combing the waters, and the brutality rises from there. You can check out the full trailer below.

Play video

Thrash Has Had A Wild Ride To Netflix

Thrash. Phoebe Dynevor as Lisa in Thrash. Cr. Netflix © 2026.

Thrash originally held the title of Beneath the Storm, and at the time, it was slated to open in theaters on August 1st. The movie was then retitled Shiver and was moved up to a July 3rd theatrical release. Unfortunately, that didn’t last long, and while not confirmed, a possible reason was that Tim Miller’s thriller project was also titled Shiver.

Then Sony suddenly pulled the film from its slate and revealed the movie would be getting another name change. During this time, it was also decided that the film would premiere on streaming, which led to the deal with Netflix. After its last name change to Thrash, the film seems to be finally crossing the finish line.

Now Thrash will finally be hitting the screen, and when it does, it will be a fully R-Rated affair. The trailer teases some of the inevitable deaths in the film, and it’s clear that the sharks in this film contain a bloodlust that won’t easily be dealt with.

Thrash is directed and written by Tommy Wirkola (Violent Night, Dead Snow, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), and is being produced by Wirkola, Adam McKay, and Kevin J. Messick. The film stars Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Part II), Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Stacy Clausen (Crazy Fun Park), Costa D’Angelo (Crazy Fun Park), Amy Mathews (The Twelve), Elijah Ungvary (A Quiet Place: Day One), Dante Ubaldi, Jon Prasida (Kung Fu), Gemma Dart (Ten Pound Moms), Akosia Sabet (Winchester), Sian Luxford, and Sami Afuni (Godzilla x Kong: Supernova).

Thrash is set to hit Netflix on April 10th, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!