One of 2025’s Best Action Thrillers is Coming to Netflix (And We Still Need a Third Movie)

While sci-fi and horror are wildly popular film genres, there’s just something to be said for action movies. A good high-octane story with plenty of twists and turns, some solid fights, and maybe a car chase or two is sometimes exactly what we need, especially when it involves a reluctant hero having to come out of retirement or exile to right a wrong. Of course, the best thing about action movies is that they frequently get a sequel and now, one of the best action films of 2025 — and the sequel to one of 2021’s surprise hits — is making its way to Netflix.

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Nobody 2 is headed to Netflix on March 14th and it’s one of those movies no one ever really expected, in the grand scheme of things. The film, which stars Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk as the former assassin Hutch Mansell, is a follow up to 2021’s Nobody. That film was a surprise hit that saw Hutch get back into the assassin life when he and his family are targeted by a crime lord. That film ended in a place where there was clearly room for more story but also was a complete ending but just four years later, Hutch returned with continued adventures, this time with a vacation gone awry. The film wasn’t the biggest box office hit, but it fans and critics both enjoyed it — and we’re all hoping for a third installment.

Nobody 2 is an Action Film That Doesn’t Take Itself Too Seriously (That’s Why It Works)

What sets Nobody 2 apart is that it’s not your typical action film. While you have all the major hallmarks — such as the previously mentioned high octane story, twists and turns, fights, and a protagonist somewhat unwillingly drawn back into a high stakes world — it’s also a movie that leans into its silliness, for a lack of a better description. Nobody 2 has fun with its action movie status, which in turn gives the movie a somewhat over the top tone, something that works very well with the story.

Nobody 2 sees Hutch having had to return to being an assassin because of the debts he racked up in the events of the first film. This work has caused strain in his relationship with his family so when his latest assignment leaves him exhausted, Hutch does what anyone would do: he takes time off to go on a vacation with his family. However, that doesn’t work out so well when he runs afoul of the owner of an amusement park which then turns into a much, much bigger issue that drags Hutch right back into work. The movie gives you the vacation setting and a lighter tone but meshes it with big action and some incredibly violent fights with the effect being like someone took the Home Alone movies and tossed them in the blender with the John Wick franchise but in the best way possible.

It’s that approach that makes Nobody 2 not only a great sequel, but a solid movie. It’s a departure from the original but still maintains a lot of its DNA, just dialed up. It’s fast-paced and a lot of fun, and Odenkirk continues to prove to be a fantastic action star. Nobody 2 is so good that fans continue to want to see more of Hutch and while there’s been no announcement of a third film, we’re all still hopeful the story isn’t over. For now, we’ll just have to stream Nobody 2 when it hits Netflix on March 14th.

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