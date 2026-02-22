Netflix’s Newly Added Thriller Has The Best Twist Ending in Years & It’s an Instant Hit

Netflix has added a thriller that kept audiences on the edge of their seats when it debuted, and it’s easily made its way into the Top 10, grabbing the #4 spot. A unique blend of adventure and psychological horror, you won’t want to miss it—especially with the knowledge that there’s a sequel on the way, though how the creators intend to make that work is a mystery, considering the self-contained nature of the film. Seems like just another reason to check this movie out while it’s streaming.

Fall, which debuted in 2022, stars Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and has a distinctly indie feel to it. The story centers around best friends Becky and Hunter, who have built their lives around conquering their fears and attempting new feats. After a tragedy changes their life forever, the two embark on their most dangerous thrill-seeking adventure yet: climbing to the top of a 2000-foot-tall abandoned radio tower. But once they make it to the top, they realize that they’re stranded. Now they have to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and their own secrets as they attempt to stay alive and make it back to the ground.

Fall Has Enough Terror to Spark New Fears

Critic Grant Watson of Fiction Machine rates the film 7 out of 10, saying, “Fall is a solid, well-played, and broadly effective thriller. While perhaps overly familiar in its genre tropes, it still succeeds with strong visuals, driven characters, and an urgent pace.” And it certainly lives up to the description of being “solid.” Fall did well enough with critics and audiences alike, earning an identical 79% score on both the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter; it easily carries its mantle of a wildly suspenseful B-action movie by virtue of being simultaneously genuinely unpretentious and wildly out of left field with its twist ending.

And it’s that unpretentious simplicity, as well as the taut pacing, that fans loved the most. “It’s such a simple setting and plot with not much to it except being in one specific area pretty much the entire movie, but they do such a good job with it. The actresses were spot on, and you could really feel what they’re going through. It wasn’t too slow, it wasn’t too fast, it developed at a really tolerable pace, which I feel a lot of movies struggle with too,” said one viewer on Reddit.

Fall isn’t trying to be something that it’s not—it makes one promise and then delivers on it in a way that most films would shun in favor of subverting audience expectations. It’s gritty, it’s slightly unbelievable, and it’s gut-wrenching. And whatever comes from the sequel is sure to be just as suspenseful and thrilling as its predecessor.

