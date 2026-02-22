Ben Affleck’s Fan-Favorite Action Thriller Just Landed a New Streaming Home (And It’s Harder Than Ever to Watch The Full Series)

As we come to the end of the month, we approach an interesting time when it comes to streaming content. Most of the big releases and major additions to streaming platforms have already hit, but there are still a few days before a new slate of fresh content arrives. It’s a situation that can create a little bit of a “what to watch” dilemma, but just because most of the hot releases have already been added doesn’t mean that there aren’t some gems coming to streamers at the end of February and for fans looking for an underrated action thriller, Hulu has you covered.

Ben Affleck’s 2016 film The Accountant is hitting Hulu on February 27th. The film, which features a packed cast in addition to Affleck including Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow, received mixed reviews from critics but performed well at the box office. It’s action sequences in particular were particularly well-received by fans. A sequel was announced shortly after the film was released, with The Accountant 2 arriving in 2025 but if fans want to watch the original and the sequel, it isn’t going to be a straightforward situation.

Fans Will Need To Do a Little Extra Work to Stream Both The Accountant and The Accountant 2

With The Accountant arriving on Hulu at the end of the month, fans will get to follow Affleck’s Christian Wolff, an autistic certified public accountant with an interesting double life, making a living uncooking the books for criminal and dangerous clients all while the government closes in on him. However, if fans want to continue Christina’s adventures in the sequel, The Accountant 2, they’ll have to look off of Hulu in order to do so. Currently, The Accountant 2 is streaming on Prime Video. That means that fans will need two separate streaming services to watch both films. It’s not an unheard of situation — there are a few movie franchises that have encountered a similar split when it comes to streaming homes — but it’s still a little frustrating.

As for future installments of The Accountant, while the first film was a fan favorite, The Accountant 2 was seen by critics as an improvement over the original and it also performed well at the box office. A third film in the franchise is now in development. Director Gavin O’Connor previously described his plans for the third film as being more of a “buddy” film that would focus on Affleck’s Christian and Bernthal’s Braxton, something that The Accountant 2 did do a bit more of as compared to the first film. it would certainly make for an interesting development to the franchise’s overall story, especially as both actors are expected to return.

