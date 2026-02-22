Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (February 23rd)

February is wrapping up and we are entering the final week of the shortest month of the year. With March just around the corner, we’re rounding out Netflix’s new content for the month and while that means there aren’t a lot of new additions for these final days of February, there are still a few new things coming for subscribers to stream as we start to look forward to spring – and with March arriving next Sunday, we’re getting a look at what’s in store for the new month, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For movie fans, the upcoming week is pretty lean until we get to March 1st, at which point we see the arrival of both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. If dinosaurs and sci-fi aren’t your thing, there’s always Mark Wahlberg’s Deepwater Horizon film.

On the television side of things, the last few days of the month brings seasons 7 and 8 of fan-favorite series Brooklyn Nine-Nine to the streamer, so get ready to laugh. And for fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton, the second part of the wildly popular Regency era romance arrives on Thursday, February 29th. You can check out the full list of everything coming next week below!

Tuesday, February 24th

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL In her fourth comedy special, Prodigal Daughter, Taylor Tomlinson returns to her roots with a tight new hour about deconstructing your faith, processing religious trauma, exploring your sexuality, and confronting your fear of death.

Thursday, February 26th

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Crap Happens — NETFLIX SERIES Rapper Toni returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral and suddenly finds himself juggling career dreams and surprise fatherhood to a teenage son.

Friday, February 27th

Trap House

Sunday, March 1st

Born a Champion (2021) – Sean Patrick Flanery and Denis Quaid headline this sports action movie. After a devastating loss to a rising MMA star, legend of Brazilian jiu-jitsu Mickey Kelley discovers his opponent cheated and gears up for a rematch.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) – Mark Wahlberg stars in this biopic and dramatization of the oil rig disaster.

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul (2022) – Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are part of this mockumentary spoof movie set in a megachurch.

Jurassic World (2015) – A new dinosaur theme park collapses into chaos when a genetically engineered super-predator escapes. Starring Chris Pratt.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – A dinosaur rescue mission turns into a conspiracy involving cloning, trafficking, and dinosaurs unleashed into the human world.

The Actors Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA (2026) LIVE – Kristen Bell returns to host the awards show.

The Green Knight (2021) – Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander headline this A24 book adaptation about King Arthur’s nephew accepting the offer of participating in a Christmas game.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!