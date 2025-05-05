The 7 4K and Blu-ray Releases You Need to Know About in May 2025

Can you believe we’re already more than four months into the year? The calendar flipped to May last week, kicking off a brand new month filled with awesome physical media releases. There are some big titles on the docket for May, including a restoration of one of Disney’s most gorgeous animated films, a couple of long-awaited medieval 4K debuts, and a heavy does of Jason Vorhees.

Below, we’re breaking down the biggest 4K and Blu-ray physical media releases set to release throughout the month of May. And don’t worry, we’ve also collected the links for each film so you can pre-order and add them to your collection.

Lilo & Stitch (2002) – May 6th

Lilo & Stitch has spent more than 20 years becoming one of the most beloved titles in Disney Animation’s library, and it’s one of the studio’s films most in need of the 4K treatment. With its blending of distinct animation styles and vibrant colors, Lilo & Stitch pops off the screen in a higher definition.

We’ve actually had a chance to check out Disney’s new Lilo & Stitch restoration, and it’s far and away one of the best 4K releases Disney has done for an animated movie. This is a must-own if you’re a fan, and the release is just in time for debut of the live-action Lilo & Stitch this summer.

Mickey 17 (2025) – May 13th

Mickey 17 didn’t get the kind of response it deserved when it hit theaters earlier this year. Fortunately, Warner Bros. is releasing a killer 4K Steelbook that collectors are already excited about, and the film will hopefully find a second life upon its home release.

If you weren’t one of the few who caught it on the big screen, Mickey 17 is the new movie from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, his first since 2019’s Parasite. It may not have fared well at the box office, but most folks who saw Mickey 17 loved it, and it’s the kind of unique sci-fi story we don’t see too often. It’s also the kind of movie you know will be a lot more popular a few years down the road.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) – May 20th

A Knight’s Tale 4K UHD Steelbook

Movie fans have been begging for a new release of A Knight’s Tale for years, especially once studios began restoring movies with 4K. Finally, this month will see the genre-bending classic get the physical release it deserves.

A Knight’s Tale was so far ahead of its time, blending the renaissance era tales with modern music and storytelling devices. It’s also led by an immaculate performance from the late Heath Ledger. This disc has been on a lot of wish lists for a long time, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelbook sells out quickly.

Jason Goes to Hell (1993) – May 20th

Arrow Video has been steadily conquering the world of Jason Vorhees. Last fall, the boutique physical media producer restored and remastered the cult-favorite 2009 remake of Friday the 13th. In May, Arrow is releasing not just one, but two of the wackiest films from the long-running slasher franchise.

First up is Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. We all know it wasn’t actually the “Final” Friday, but this movie holds a special place in the hearts of a lot of Jason fans. Given Arrow’s track record with these restorations, those fans are going to be pleased with this release.

Jason X (2001) – May 20th

And the second of Arrow’s two Friday the 13th releases — which are coming out on the same day — is 2001’s Jason X, a movie that asks, “Why wouldn’t we send an immortal serial killer to space?”

Jokes aside, Jason X is an over-the-top, unintentional-laugh-a-minute ride that has earned its dedicated fan base over the years.

The Day the Earth Blew Up (2025) – May 27th

This is the only non-4K release on this list, but it’s one that all fans of animation need to at least consider picking up.

The Day the Earth Blew Up is the first feature-length, fully animated Looney Tunes movie, and it didn’t make a huge amount of money at the box office. But the fact that it got released at all feels like a miracle, given WB’s recent track record with the Tunes. It feels like a movie that longtime Looney Tunes fans are already cherishing, and the excitement around this Blu-ray release reflects that.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) – May 27th

Like A Knight’s Tale, Kingdom of Heaven is a movie that physical media fans have been begging to see restored for some time. Specifically, it’s the Director’s Cut from Ridley Scott that people have craved.

This 4K restoration (packaged in a killer Steelbook) includes both the Director’s Cut and Roadshow Edition of Scott’s medieval epic. The theatrical cut wasn’t even mentioned in the press release.