Another Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Is Coming Soon





Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the next film up from Marvel Studios, and the picture's marketing campaign is about to kick off in high gear. Though fans of the franchise have already gotten two teasers for the upcoming Peyton Reed film, a third will soon be released by Marvel Studios. According to a quick promotion during Saturday's Fiesta Bowl, a new look at the movie will debut during the NCAA National Football Championship on Monday, January 9.

Though an exact timeframe has yet to be unveiled, kickoff for the game is at for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with the "exclusive look" likely coming no later than the end of halftime judging by previous similar releases.

The film serve as the official introduction of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, the next Big Bad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves into Phase 5 and beyond.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the character. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the Marvel Studios President added.

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.