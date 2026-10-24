New Avengers: Doomsday Preview Released by Marvel During World Series – WATCH

Marvel fans have been patiently waiting for new footage from Avengers: Doomsday to arrive, and though a final trailer still feels inevitable, at least something has finally debuted. Earlier this week came news that Marvel would debut a new Avengers: Doomsday preview during Game 1 of the 2026 World Series. The wording was careful, though, meaning they didn’t promise fans a full trailer for the MCU’s next movie, but a “preview” and a “special look” at the film. Now, the whole thing has finally been released for us to watch.

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Fans may have been surprised when news came that the Avengers: Doomsday preview would be premiering during the World Series, but after seeing the footage, it was the perfect call. The footage begins with the Fantastic Four on Earth 828 throwing out the first pitch at a game (intercut with non-movie footage of actual MLB players reacting to it). There are a handful of other moments that are new too, though, including a moment with Thor and Steve in what looks like New Avengers Tower having a talk about the former Captain America still being capable of wielding Mjölnir. As if there was any doubt that Steve Rogers isn’t Cap anymore, a moment with Ant-Man also solidifies Sam Wilson as the Captain. Check it out below!

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Avengers: Doomsday Marketing Officially Kicks Off

Marvel Studios

For the potential audience members who are just now getting a full taste of what Avengers: Doomsday has to offer, it’s worth noting that this preview is very heavy on the heroes. Not only does it show off the Fantastic Four and Steve Rogers’ return, but also a new shot of Sam Wilson’s Avengers team, a hint of the returning X-Men, and the Wakandans. A taste of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom can be heard and seen, but somewhat notably absent are the New Avengers characters, none of whom are present.

Though the initial teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday began to roll out at the start of this year, with new footage arriving every week attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, that was just the first phase of Disney’s marketing plan. Now that we’re officially less than two months away from the premiere of Doomsday, the movie will start to become inescapable for almost everyone, not just Marvel fans who are closely monitoring every little piece of information.

Disney’s plan to get this Avengers: Doomsday in front of the World Series audience is not only a sign that the marketing is gearing up, but that the studio is making sure everyone in the world knows about this movie. The film may be all that die-hards have been thinking about for years now, but there are plenty of people who have no idea it’s coming out in December, and also don’t know that Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are coming back. That may seem impossible to the terminally online, but it’s the truth.

For baseball fans, there’s one little nugget worth detailing from the Avengers: Doomsday preview, and it’s the implication that the Dodgers never left Brooklyn on the alternate Earth that the Fantastic Four are from. Both Reed and Ben are seen wearing classic Brooklyn Dodgers hats, plus the game is taking place at Ebbets Field. Maybe their Earth is better after all.

What’d you think of the new Avengers: Doomsday preview? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.