New Avengers: Doomsday Preview Officially Confirmed for This Week by Marvel; Here’s Where to Watch

A brand new preview for Avengers: Doomsday has been confirmed to premiere this week, with Marvel Studios partnering with a surprising venue to provide a new look at the film, with the footage debuting during Game 1 of the World Series. MLB confirmed the news today with a new video that simply notes: “Something’s coming …Tune in to World Series Game 1 for an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday.” For fans not in the loop on this, the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers will throw out the first pitch tomorrow at 8 PM on Fox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Confirmation that “an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday” will premiere tomorrow already has Marvel fans ready for what could potentially be shown. Some have already predicted that we’ll see a first look at characters like Nightcrawler and Beast, while others are just eager to see new footage of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Though many expected a new trailer for the movie to be tied to Avengers: Endgame – Encore Edition, new footage arriving at this point is a clear indicator of Disney’s plans to market the movie.

Something’s coming …



Tune in to World Series Game 1 for an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday



In theaters everywhere December 18 pic.twitter.com/Uaj1aUbhAU — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2026

It’s worth noting that Disney and MLB telling fans to tune in for World Series Game 1 for the preview should know that there’s almost zero chance that the Avengers: Doomsday footage is revealed at the top of the broadcast. The pageantry of the first game in a new World Series, especially the first in six years for the Rays and the first in forty-four years for the Milwaukee Brewers, will outweigh any anticipation for a new blockbuster movie’s footage.

On top of that, neither team has ever won the World Series, so there will be a lot going on that isn’t related to Marvel. Suffice to say, the footage may not arrive for an hour or two into the game’s broadcast, but rest assured that when it’s out in the world, you know you can find it here.

The plan to debut fresh footage from the new movie at this time is a key step in the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday, and the marketing is about to ramp up in major ways. Though the film is something Marvel die-hards have been thinking about and scrutinizing every frame of footage for over a year, debuting footage during the World Series is how Disney and Marvel make sure that the general population has awareness of what’s coming next.

Though we may have known for years now that Robert Downey Jr. is returning, along with the Fox X-Men characters, there are plenty out there who don’t. To that end, it’s possible that the new preview of Avengers: Doomsday will have some explosive new footage since it’s selling the movie to a potential audience that isn’t that dialed in, one that will probably be watching the World Series tomorrow. We know we will be, too.