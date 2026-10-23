Pedro Pascal Just Revealed an Avengers: Doomsday Line And Started a Marvel Mystery

With VisionQuest already halfway over, MCU fans’ attention is about to turn entirely to Avengers: Doomsday, which is now less than two months away, and new comments by Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal have just gotten audiences even more curious about the story to come. Already, it’s clear the Reed (and the other members of the Fantastic Four) are going to be hugely important in Doomsday. Trailers for the movie have confirmed, among other things, that Sue, Reed, and Doctor Doom have some sort of history—perhaps matching their dynamic in the comics, at least for the most part—with Reed specifically demanding to know whether Doom had done “this,” whatever this is.

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Now, Pascal has shared yet another Reed Richards line from the movie, and it has raised additional questions about the story to come. Speaking with Variety, when asked for a line from Doomsday, Pascal said, “I’m trying not to pick the line that’s in the trailer …’It’s good to see you again.’” That was all Pascal said in response to that question, meaning that he successfully dodged providing any additional context for the line. Because of that, it’s impossible to say when this line happens or what it really means, and it’s nearly impossible to say who he is speaking to, although there are some hints.

Who Could Reed Be Talking to in This Doomsday Line?

Given that Reed’s focus in the Doomsday trailers thus far has been almost entirely on Doom, the most obvious explanation for this line is that he is speaking to him, presumably before he realizes that Doom has done the myriad awful things he no doubt has done. This especially makes sense considering that it would quickly establish that not only do they know each other but also that they had some sort of friendly dynamic previously. Sometimes, the most obvious answer is the correct one and there’s nothing more to it, so it is certainly possible that Pascal’s line is exactly what it seems to be at face value. However, that’s not necessarily the case.

Doomsday is going to see the overlap of numerous universes due to the ongoing incursions, meaning various character encounters and innumerable opportunities to reveal relationships that MCU audiences don’t yet know about (because they would have taken place off screen). It’s possible that this line that Pascal shared could be delivered to someone entirely different from Doom, thereby establishing yet another relationship that predates Doomsday. In fact, this could not only be said to another Marvel hero but also to someone from within the Fantastic Four itself, perhaps signaling that some sort of division has happened within the group since the last time viewers saw them. For now, we just don’t know.

However, it’s worth noting that Pascal said he was trying to avoid saying the line from the trailer, surely meaning the aforementioned line in which Reed asks Doom whether he had done “this.” Based on that, the odds of this being something he says to Doom seem far greater than any other option. Even so, it will be nearly two months before we actually get the answer to this question.

What do you think the meaning behind this line is, and who do you think Reed is speaking to? Share your thoughts in the comments below.