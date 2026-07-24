New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Adds 10 Heroes to the Final Battle Against Doom

Avengers: Doomsday is still clearly hiding a lot of its superhero cast. Marvel hasn’t exactly been secretive about that fact; even the incredible Doomsday concept art seemed carefully designed to hide Sam Wilson’s Avengers team, and viewers are convinced the first Doomsday trailer has been edited to hide some heroes. But now, new rumors suggest some major names are set to appear in the film’s final battle.

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According to scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Avengers: Doomsday will end with Loki recruiting a new team of heroes from across the multiverse in a last-ditch battle against Doctor Doom. These include:

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord

Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop

Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

Halle Berry’s Storm

Dafne Keen’s X-23

Doomsday’s Rumored Final Battle Would Be a Perfect Last Hurrah

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Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are clearly even more ambitious than Infinity War and Endgame. Phase 3 was a celebration of the MCU, but these films are designed to honor everything that’s gone before them – hence the inclusion of Fox’s X-Men characters. That does mean fans are complaining about several key absences; notably the fact we haven’t had announcements about Jackman’s Wolverine, or the likes of Maguire’s Spider-Man. Female X-Men characters have been largely absent from marketing, which is odd given those comics have always had so many fantastic female superheroes.

Meanwhile, this rumor would also deal with another oddity; the fact so many Multiverse Saga characters have been missing from Doomsday as well. We haven’t seen any nods toward the Guardians of the Galaxy, while all Marvel’s Young Avengers setup feels a little wasted right now after the MCU’s Doomsday pivot. Oscar Isaac was originally signed up for just one season of Moon Knight, and Marvel has shown little sign of knowing what to do with him next. It would be wonderful to see these characters appear on-screen in Doomsday.

That said, I would note that – assuming this rumor is correct – I wouldn’t really expect much screen-time for many of these heroes. It’s reasonable to assume this is Loki’s “Hail Mary” play, as he grabs anyone and everything he can to try to stop a Doom who’s already beaten the Avengers and who’s about to destroy the entire multiverse, remaking it into his own image ahead of Secret Wars. Given we know Doctor Doom can easily take on Thor, I doubt Kate Bishop stands much of a chance against him. Many of these heroes may only appear for a moment, in time to die.

MyTimeToShineHello also claims there are other heroes in this final battle, so it will hopefully be even bigger in scale than anything we’ve seen to date. This feels a little reminiscent of Doctor Strange’s portals scene in Avengers: Endgame, but with one key difference; the heroes lose, rather than winning. That would be a smart approach, highlighting just how dangerous and powerful Doctor Doom really is. If he’s able to take on all the multiverse’s heroes, then Secret Wars could well be about discovering the source of his power and weakening him so he can be beaten.

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