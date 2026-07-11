New Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art May Hint at How Doctor Doom Gains His Power

There has been some new Avengers: Doomsday concept art released, and there are some clues in its design that could hint at how Doctor Doom gets his powers in the movie. The new concept art has most of the characters that we already know are appearing in the movie. On one side are the New Avengers (Thunderbolts) members, along with Steve Rogers, Thor, and Scott Lang’s Ant-Man. On the other side are the Fantastic Four, Falcon, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Shang-Chi, Shuri, and M’Baku. At the bottom are the X-Men, which include Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Professor X, Mystique, and Gambit. Doctor Doom’s face looms over them all.

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However, one thing that is easy to miss among the characters is a small Loki, almost indistinguishable, in the middle over the X-Men and under Doom’s face. The color schemes, the glow in Doom’s eyes, and the positioning of Loki make it seem like it is the former God of Mischief who will end up helping Doctor Doom gain his power in Avengers: Doomsday.

First concept art for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ in HD. pic.twitter.com/5vqF2Q443c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2026

Loki Could Play the Role the Molecule Man Did in Secret Wars

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The “Time Runs Out” series, which is what led to the Secret Wars Marvel Comics series, is the main basis for Avengers: Doomsday. That series saw the incursions threatening to destroy Earth, and the heroes fighting to save their reality. They failed, but Doctor Doom succeeded in at least rebuilding a new version of Earth called Battleworld. To do so, he needed a lot of energy, and he used the Molecule Man to steal the power from the Beyonders to create the new world where he was the God Emperor. The problem is that Molecule Man and the Beyonders do not exist in the MCU (other than the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series). Marvel has to find something else.

This poster makes it look like it will be Loki. At the end of Loki’s second season on Disney+, he took his place on a throne at the End of Time, where he acts as the living anchor holding the branching timelines of the multiverse together. The new Avengers: Doomsday concept art has different colors on the three sides, with each color possibly representing the energy from the three different worlds. The X-Men and Fantastic Four are both coming to Earth-616, but they are from two different versions of Earth in the multiverse. With Loki holding things together, he has access to all these worlds.

The poster then shows the colored energy from each world converging in the middle of the image, which is where Loki is placed. At the same time, Doctor Doom’s eyes are glowing red, with the energy flowing out of (or into) them, similar to Cyclops’s design. Doctor Doom needs someone to supply him with enough energy to create a new world when the incursions start destroying all reality. If the poster’s artwork means what it looks like, Doctor Doom could likely be using the one person who connects all the Earths together, Loki, to channel all that energy into himself. If this happens, Doctor Doom becomes the most powerful being in the multiverse, and he could use that stolen power to recreate reality in his own image.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, hits on December 17, 2027.

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