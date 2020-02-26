New Bond Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of No Time to Die

With just six weeks before the film arrives in theaters, EON Productions have released a special behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming No Time to Die, featuring plenty of footage from the making of the movie. The video also includes commentary by director Cary Joji Fukunaga who opens up about the development process of the film and how they crafted the script for the feature film. The new film will mark the final appearance by star Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond and according to the director will be a huge culmination event for the character. Check it out in the player below!

“For me as a writer and a director it was essential to re-discover Bond,” Fukunaga said. “Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He’s sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role as a double 0. The world’s changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be, the rules of espionage (are) darker in this era of asymmetric warfare. The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk, and now there’s someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he’s ever encountered. And whoever they are is smarter and stronger than SPECTRE.”

“From the moment he’s called to action to the end of the film it’s a race,” he adds. “Not only to save the world but their lives. No Time to Die is a culmintion of all that Bond has become with all that he’s seen, all the trauma, the loss, what is that mission that would be his most challenging and most difficult? That was our target, we aimed to do something extraordinary with this one. Every Bond film has that thing, the danger, but also the emotional punch. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said. This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.”

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.