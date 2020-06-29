New Candyman Teaser Trailer Released

Days after releasing a spooky new clip featuring shadow puppets, Universal has unveiled an entirely new Candyman teaser. During Sunday's BET Awards, a quick 30-second clip played featuring Aquaman alum Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and company. As you might expect from the property, jump scares and bloody bodies weren't in short supply. You can see the new clip in its entirety above.

Though Abdul-Mateen II will serve as the main character this time around, former Candyman star Tony Todd has previously revealed he's still involved with the project in a smaller role.

"Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele," Todd shared with the audience during a panel at Nickel City Con earlier this year. "We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original."

Universal's synopsis for the reboot can be read below.

"For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman hits theaters September 25th.

