New Disney+ Movie is Dominating the Streamer’s Top 10

As with many of their other movies released in theaters in 2021 a new film from The Walt Disney Company, 20th Century’s Ron’s Gone Wrong, has arrived on Disney+ for streaming and it’s immediately proven to be a hit. Ron’s Gone Wrong debuted on the platform earlier this week, December 15th to be exact, and quickly leapt up the charts according to streaming data tracker FlixPatrol. The animated movie was the #5 on Disney+ in the United States on Thursday, December 16th and then jumped to #1 in the United States on December 17th, where it has remained ever since.

Globally Ron’s Gone Wrong is only being bested by only the original Home Alone and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but only because the film isn’t on Disney+ in every territory. Originally part of a contract by 20th Century Fox that saw all their movies stream on HBO after leaving theaters, Disney and HBO made a deal to share streaming rights to Ron’s Gone Wrong so it’s available on both platforms in the United States. As of this writing, and according to FlixPatrol’s own metrics, Ron’s Gone Wrong is the #1 movie on Disney+ in 24 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Hong Kong, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with it, the movie’s official description reads as follows: “In Ron’s Gone Wrong, Things go hilariously awry when Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, receives a malfunctioning, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” In this action-packed animated story set against the backdrop of the social media age, a boy and his robot discover the wonderful messiness of true friendship.”

Ron’s Gone Wrong has an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a Certified Fresh distinction. When it was released in October the film ended its global box office gross with $60.3 million worldwide. Now that it’s on streaming though it’s clearly found its audience.

The film’s voice cast includes Shazam! and IT star Jck Dylan Grazer as Barney Pudowski, with comedian Zach Galifianakis as Ron, Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as Donka Pudowski, and The Office’s Ed Helms as Graham Pudowski. Ron’s Gone Wrong is directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio E. Rodriguez.

Other cast members include Justice Smith as Marc Wydell Rob Delaney as Andrew Morris, Kylie Cantrall as Savannah Meades, Marcus Scribner as Alex, Ricardo Hurtado as Rich, and Thomas Barbusca as Jayden.