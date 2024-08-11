New “Disney Starlight” Parade Coming to Magic Kingdom Featuring Encanto, Peter Pan, Frozen, and More

While the multitude of films and TV shows in the works at Disney got the lion’s share of the attention earlier in the day at D23, Disney’s beloved parks would get the spotlight during tonight’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase panel (via DisneyParksBlog). There were a number of surprises featured throughout the panel and one of the biggest reveals was the announcement of an all-new parade titled Disney Starlight. Disney Starlight will be hitting Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park next summer and will feature some of the company’s most cherished franchises, including Encanto, Frozen, Peter Pan, and more.

Welcome to the Parade

During the panel former Disney Live Entertainment Cast Members Rachel Potter and Eden Espinosa hit the stage t reveal Disney Starlight, which continues the legacy first established by the Main Street Electrical Parade but ups the tent with new technology and new stories. Fans got their first look at some of those stories that will be recreated in the park through concept art, which you can see in the image above.

The first image features the lovable cast of Encanto, including Mirabel, Isabela, and Bruno. With the village in the backdrop, parts of the Casita can be seen as part of the platform where the characters are standing, and at the center of the everything is the magical candle that bestows the family with its unique abilities. Mirabel is surrounded by butterflies, while Isabela is adorned with flowers and Bruno is surrounded by green sparkling lights.

The second image features the Blue Fairy bringing all of this to life, and behind her you can see Peter Pan and Wendy flying through the air as Elsa stands next to them wielding her magic as snowflakes appear around her. It’s an impressive display, and while it’s just concept art now, you can assume Disney will do its best to bring this vision into reality when the parade lifts off next year.

Around the World

Disney also revealed that its Reach for the Stars nighttime spectacular will debut at Tokyo Disneyland on September 20th, and in January of next year, Disneyland Paris will also get in on the fun with its own nighttime spectacular featuring songs from Disney and Pixar. The story will be told through projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle as it moves down Main Street.

Chairman of Disney Experiences at The Walt Disney Company Josh D’Amaro said, “At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build these stories into real places. And we have Imagineers in place right now all around the world because everything we’re going to share with you is in active development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving. I just want to be clear about this: We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight.”

