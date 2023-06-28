New Disney's Haunted Mansion 4DX Poster Released (Exclusive)

Disney's Haunted Mansion is set to take viewers on a spooky ride when it hits theaters on July 28th and now, a new poster is making things spookier than ever. In the new 4DX poster for Haunted Mansion shared exclusively with ComicBook.com, the iconic mansion is front and center, but has eerie ghosts rising from below, all set on an unsettling dark background. Even the "Feel it in 4DX" tag has a spooky feel to it. On July 28, take the ride to the other side. With 4DX, brace yourself for a thrilling journey filled with ghostly encounters and spine-tingling suspense. Check out the poster for yourself below.

(Photo: Disney)

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney's classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

"We have this set piece in the middle of the movie that was really cool and we're trying all these things, and I'm like, 'Stretching room. That's the candy. That's the thing we're all looking for,'" Simien shared with Entertainment Weekly last month. "It was about taking that effect and figuring out how to work it into the story ... As we all know, there's 999 haunts in this house, and they have slightly different objectives. As the cast figures out if the hauntings are for good or for ill, who's working for who, and who's helping us and who wants us to stay here, the stretching room becomes a missing piece of that puzzle. They start to figure out exactly who it is that's after them and who's with them. The other thing was about how do we make it cinematic? It's a cool effect when you're sitting in that elevator and moving from floor to floor [on the ride], but how do we make that adventure and escapism? How do we take some of the ideas in those paintings and expand them into a real set piece that feels satisfying?"

What Can You Expect From Haunted Mansion?

Jamie Lee Curtis teased the new Haunted Mansion in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. The actress talked about striking a scary balance with levity in the family movie. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.