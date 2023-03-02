Disney Shares Haunted Mansion Poster Featuring Owen Wilson and Lakeith Stanfield

The Haunted Mansion has a brand new poster and a teaser trailer. Everyone knows its going to be a spooky ride when the movie hits theaters on July 28. Disney made no secret of trying to get a multitude of stars to explore the creepy confines of the famous mansion. Names like Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito and Rosario Dawson are all checking in for this ride. In the newest poster for the film, a lot of them have also been featured heavily in the trailer too. Now, the wait begins for later this Summer!

Here's how the company describes the upcoming scares: "In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito)."

"Walt Disney Pictures' Haunted Mansion, is based on Disney's classic theme parks attraction and starring a star-studded ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out), Tiffany Haddish (Bad Trip), Owen Wilson Marvel's (Loki), Danny DeVito (Jumanji: The Next Level), Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Chase Dillon (The Underground Railroad). The film was directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers."

What Can You Expect From The Haunted Mansion?

Jamie Lee Curtis teased the new Haunted Mansion in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly. The actress talked about striking a scary balance with levity in the family movie. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

