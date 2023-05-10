Haunted Mansion Reveals First Look at Jamie Lee Curtis

Haunted Mansion just revealed a new look at Jamie Lee Curtis's character in the movie. Director Justin Simien talked to Entertainment Weekly about trying to bring Madame Leota to life. That's right, Jamie Lee Curtis is a floating head in a crystal ball during this one. But, the wild choices don't end there. Simien explained how there were extensive visits to the attractions to make sure that everything is authentic to the Disneyland and Disney World experience. The actress was incredibly down for this role and excited the audience at D23 last year to promote it. Haunted Mansion is a fan-favorite Disney attraction, so the opinions are going to be out in force when this one hits theaters. Check out what the director had to say.

Simien said, "She starts off as one of the relics, one of the items, one of the aspects of the house that has to be discovered, but becomes a functional character and a useful ally in the film."

(Photo: Disney/Entertainment Weekly)

"You really do meet the mansion the way you would as a guest at the park: through the eyes of a new cast exploring the lore along with you," the director added. "…We got down to the point where we were obsessing over the angle you first see the mansion when you walk onto the ride in Disneyland, when we see it through the gates and we see the pillars. That angle has to hit. That's how specific we were," he says. "When you first glide through the dining hall and you see the waltzing dancers, that angle had to be right, because that's the one where you gasp on the ride."

Haunted Mansion Promises To Be A Spooky Ride For Theater-Goers

Jamie Lee Curtis previously told Entertainment Weekly that the new Haunted Mansion was going to be special. However, it's a delicate balance between scary moments and family film conventions. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She would continue, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Are you excited to see her in The Haunted Mansion? Let us know down in the comments!