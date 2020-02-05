New Fast & Furious: F9 Photos Revealed

The newly rebranded franchise of high-stakes and high-speed action now known as The Fast Saga is emerging as one of the most anticipated returns of the year, especially after the first intense trailer for Fast & Furious: F9, the ninth film in the main Fast & Furious series. While the movie was shrouded in secrecy for months as the franchise churned out its first major spinoff project, now the spotlight have shifted to F9 and the return of Dom Toretto’s family as they take on a new threat — Dom’s own brother played by John Cena.

Now that the floodgates are open, the promotion for the film is starting to pick up and Universal Pictures has finally released some new images from F9.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first image shows Vin Diesel’s Dom standing near his trademark jet-black Charger, while the second shows Michelle Rodriguez as Letty as she rides a grimy Yamaha motorcycle. Check out the images from Total Film below!

There are a lot of questions about the future of the franchise especially after that jaw-dropping trailer which saw the return of many fan-favorite characters from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But fans are most focused on the apparent resurrection of Han, a character who was surprisingly killed off after multiple movie appearances. But now it looks like he’s back and could play a major role in the future of the franchise.

Director Justin Lin spoke with MTV about his return, explaining that giving Han’s story the respect that it deserves was part of the appeal of his return to The Fast Saga.

“You’ll find out, but Han is a very special character for me,” Lin explained. “He’s been kind of a special character throughout, and when I left in [Fast & Furious 6], we kind of left together. One of the reasons for me to come back was to bring him back. I was at a Q&A for a film and someone in the audience said they were confused about what happened. It really kind of got in my head and inspired me that if we’re gonna continue, we should have justice for Han, for sure.”

Fast & Furious: F9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22.