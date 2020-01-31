F9: Sung Kang Breaks Silence on Han's Shocking Fast & Furious Return

The long-awaited trailer for the next Fast & Furious movie F9 was packed with some major reveals, including a payoff to the popular fan-campaign #JusticeForHan that has made the rounds since the character was killed off in Fast & Furious 6. After his killer Deckard Shaw was made a part of the Toretto family in Furious 7, fans were not happy that Han Lue never received the justice that fans thought he deserved. But it looks like F9 will rectify that as actor Sung Kang returns to the franchise in a shocking storyline development.

At the trailer premiere and concert taking place in Miami, The Fast Saga: F9 actor Kang finally broke silence about his surprising return, shedding new light on the ongoing #JusticeForHan campaign.

"It’s emotional — it feels like I’m going back to a family reunion," Kang told the Los Angeles Times. "It’s a relationship that has been missing in my life since the last Fast."

The actor went on to address the social media backlash, saying "At first it was easy to dismiss it. I wondered, does the audience really have a voice?"

He also questioned what the development of bringing Jason Statham's Shaw into the family meant for Han's legacy, as no one seemed to care his character was killed in the story. "When Shaw came in and was revealed to be the killer and got invited into the family fold … that’s where you went, 'Well, is this character being respected?'"

This won't be the same old Han that fans know and love from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, however, as the character has been through a lot in the events leading up to his death in the Fast & Furious franchise.

"We know who and what Han is," Kang said. "And we’re older now. This Han is older. The things that we’ve learned as men in our personal lives, I hope it can transcend on-screen."

It remains to be seen just how F9 will explain Han's return; did he fake his death? Was he resurrected? Did Letty teach him the secret to resurrection? Is he a hologram? The possibilities are endless for The Fast Saga — and there's just as good of a chance that the movie won't even explain it at all. And that's fine, because this is Dominic Toretto's world and the rest of us are just along for the ride.

F9 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22nd.

