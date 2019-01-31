New ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Character Promos Released

The very first Fast & Furious spin-off is being released this year and we’re so excited to discover what the franchise has in store. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for Hobbs & Shaw shared some insight into the film’s main characters.

First, we have Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock’s character, Luke Hobbs.

Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Next, we have Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.

Jason Statham returns as Deckard Shaw in @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

The first new character introduction is for Idris Elba’s Brixton.

Superhuman? Bulletproof? It sounds like the film’s villain belongs in a Marvel movie, and we’re very intrigued. Last month, The Rock posted a photo with Elba and said he was “creating an icon,” and was going to be “the baddest, most diabolical, most dominant and coolest bad guy the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen.’

Finally, the Twitter account shared a look into Vanessa Kirby’s character, Hattie.

“The Shaw family isn’t just brothers,” they wrote. It sounds like Deckard has a kickass sister and we’re here for it!

We don’t know too much about the plot other than the former rivals are teaming up, but we expect to find out more when the first trailer drops tomorrow.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has wrapped production. It hits theaters on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 starts production in a few weeks, and is slated for release on April 10th, 2020.

