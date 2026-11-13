New Friday the 13th Movie Officially Confirmed for 2027, With a Franchise Veteran Returning

In a fitting Friday the 13th move, the long-running slasher movie franchise has announced (again) that it’s back from the dead. Once the king of movie theaters in the 1980s, bringing in millions of dollars at the box office and changing the landscape of the horror genre for a generation, Friday the 13th has been stuck at the bottom of Crystal Lake for years. Though the hit Peacock TV series Crystal Lake brought it back to prominence, the series hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2009’s reboot of the series, just one entry shy of thirteen total (Halloween managed to catch up and surpass it in that time).

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Jason Universe, the new production company set up by Horror, Inc., which controls the rights to the Friday the 13th franchise after years of legal battles, has announced today that a new movie is actually happening with a planned 2027 release date. The new Friday the 13th film will be written by David Fliegel, but the man behind the camera will be a franchise veteran, with Steve Miner set to return to the series after previously directing Friday the 13th Part 2 and Friday the 13th Part III back in the ’80s; Part III notably being the film in the series that introduced the hockey mask to Jason’s outfit.

Friday the 13th Confirms 2027 Return to Theaters

With the new setup of franchise rights at Horror, Inc., the team behind the new Friday the 13th has confirmed the series is returning to its roots as a fully independent production. The Barsamian family, who control the series, will finance and produce the movie themselves. Though Friday the 13th was once a profit machine for Paramount Pictures, the new film is set to be released by Cineverse, the distributor that broke box office records with Terrifier 3 back in 2024. They’ll no doubt hope to do the same next year.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said in a statement to Deadline. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

The return of Miner to the director’s chair (and the promise of practical gore effects in the movie) will no doubt have longtime fans excited about the prospect of Friday the 13th returning to its roots in some way. That said, the filmmaker’s recent history stands in stark contrast to his early horror movie roots. Though once a staple of the genre (he’s the only director to make a Friday the 13th AND a Halloween movie), Miner hasn’t directed a theatrically released feature film since 2001’s box office disaster, Texas Rangers. Though he has directed some television episodes across the 2010s, the 75-year-old filmmaker is a pretty surprising choice to bring back Friday the 13th after an almost two-decade absence.

No official release date has been set for the new Friday the 13th movie, but assuming it comes together as quickly as some of the others in the series, it should have no problem being released in 2027. It’s worth noting that there is only one actual Friday the 13th date on the calendar next year: Friday, August 13, 2027. Sounds like the perfect slot for Jason if you ask us.