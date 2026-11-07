5 Underrated Movie Reboots That Deserved Way More Love (#1 Should Have Started A Franchise)

We live in an age where pretty much any movie is seen as a potential candidate for a remake or reboot. Whenever an IP appears to have potential but a movie has underperformed, reboots seem to be announced. Whenever a beloved film from years past is deemed to have become dated, news of a planned remake emerges. On occasion, remakes are so good they make the original seem unwatchable by comparison, but more often than not, they go down in cinematic history as unoriginal and unnecessary attempts to cash in on another movie’s success. Though the idea of breathing new life into an older movie is solid, reboots and remakes have earned themselves a pretty poor reputation on the whole.

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While the following might not be reboots better than the original, they are all attempts to rekindle a franchise that don’t get the credit they deserve. They might not be perfect, and they might not necessarily improve on the original, but that isn’t to say that they don’t have their own unique charm. Sadly, these reboots get a pretty bad rap, but they actually deserve to be more fondly remembered when judged purely on their own merit.

5) RoboCop (2014)

When looking at the individual quality of every RoboCop movie, the 2014 reboot certainly isn’t the franchise’s worst. What it isn’t, however, is better than the original, as it simply couldn’t live up to the subtle satire and gratuitous violence of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 classic. Gone were the practical effects that wowed audiences in the ’80s, replaced with sleek visuals that brought the story into the new millennium. Despite boasting Joel Kinnaman as the titular cyborg officer and an impressive supporting cast including Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Jackie Earle Haley, Abbie Cornish, Jay Baruchel, and Samuel L. Jackson, the 2014 reboot was widely dismissed as being inferior to the original. Of course, that’s entirely true, but it glosses over how well the 2014 movie breathed new life into the franchise. It’s a movie that will sadly never exist outside the shadow of the beloved original, and that unfortunately prevented many from being able to enjoy the 2014 reboot purely on its own merit.

4) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Remembered by many horror fans as the movie that started the horror remake boom of the 2000s and 2010s, 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre served as a direct remake of Tobe Hooper’s iconic 1974 original. Produced by Michael Bay, the remake received mixed reviews but secured considerable financial success. Considering the three decades between the original and the remake, the idea of giving one of the best slasher movies of all time a facelift for a new generation isn’t entirely devoid of merit. The remake itself delivers a considerable amount more gore than the original, but it does lose some of the gritty charm of Hooper’s movie. When directly compared to its source material, it doesn’t inspire the same stomach-churning feeling, but it’s still a surprisingly good slasher considering the lack of originality. Many dismiss the 2003 remake on principle alone, as they believe there was no good reason to remake Tobe Hooper’s original film, but if you can put that aside, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a solid reboot that deserves more love from horror fans.

3) Friday the 13th (2009)

One of the movies inspired by the financial success of 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was the 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th. After the original run of Friday the 13th movies seemed to have exhausted Jason Voorhees’ potential, taking him to Manhattan, Hell, and outer space in turn, 2009 saw the franchise effectively start over. Combining elements from several previous movies, the reboot starred Jared Padalecki as a young man searching for his missing sister, who employs the help of a group staying at a cabin on the shore of Crystal Lake. The reboot’s poor critical reception was largely down to the assertion that it added nothing new to the franchise or the slasher genre, but that does the film a severe disservice. It’s an addition to the Friday the 13th franchise that’s accessible for new fans, bringing the story back to its roots while also delivering a memorable slasher story. Despite being dismissed as another needless horror reboot, 2009’s Friday the 13th is a film that actually deserves a lot more appreciation than it gets.

2) Tomb Raider (2018)

2018 saw a movie that not only rebooted a previous film franchise, but also attempted to adapt a beloved series of video games on the big screen for the second time. Tomb Raider starred Alicia Vikander as the iconic heroine Lara Croft, delivering a slightly grittier and more grounded take on the character than the previous Angelina Jolie-led movies. It’s a video game movie that many fans won’t admit adapted the games pretty well, and on top of that, it’s a reboot which is criminally underrated. Despite mixed reviews and just narrowly scraping financial success, Tomb Raider is a film that seems to perfectly understand what it needed to be. Not only is Vikander great as Croft, but the film manages to combine the spirit of action, archaeology, and the supernatural that made the games work so well. When the planned sequel fell through, many simply chose to forget all about the Tomb Raider reboot, and that’s incredibly unfair on many levels, because it’s a pretty good movie overall.

1) Power Rangers (2017)

If you mention the Power Rangers reboot movie to one of the franchise’s fans, you’ll quickly learn just how divisive a movie it is. Many appreciated the attempt to bring the characters of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back to our screens, tapping into an inherent sense of nostalgia surrounding the franchise while also making use of modern superhero movie tropes. On paper, that should have worked perfectly, but it also underestimated the power of rose-tinted nostalgia goggles. Many dismissed the reboot because of its changes to the characters, their designs, and the elements of its story that sought to streamline the franchise’s canon. Its heavy use of computer-generated visual effects was divisive, and, despite many fans being vocally enthusiastic about the planned sequel, the planned franchise was scrapped as a result of the uncertainty caused by its mixed reception. While fans resisting the attempt to update a beloved ’90s classic is somewhat understandable, the result is an enjoyable and promising franchise reboot being unfairly dismissed and forgotten.