GTA Online Adds Free Clothes, Ghostbusters-like Event, and UFOs in Latest Update

GTA Online has released a brand new weekly update with all kinds of spooky content and free goodies. GTA Online is one of the most reliable games out there because there is always something going on in the game. Whether that is a massive new content update with things like new heists and elaborate missions or special events, it's easy to find new ways to be entertained by the game. That's pretty impressive given the fact the game just turned 10 and we will likely be playing it for another year or two until the next Grand Theft Auto inevitably releases. The game is also known for having extravagant holiday celebrations from in-game snowfall around Christmas time, spooky happenings in October, and much more.

This time around, Rockstar Games has really upped the ante. In this month's update, you'll find possessed animals, "phantom cars", UFOs, and much more around San Andreas. There's even a special event that appears to be inspired by Ghostbusters where players can hunt down spirits and take pictures with them to get a livery for the new Albany Brigham, which looks remarkably like the Ecto-1. On top of that, there are all kinds of bonuses and free goodies for players to take advantage of. Simply login to GTA Online this week and you'll get a free witch mask that also makes noises. You can view the highlights of this week's update down below.

GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (10/12/23)