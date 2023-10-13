GTA Online Adds Free Clothes, Ghostbusters-like Event, and UFOs in Latest Update
GTA Online is getting really spooky with its new update.
GTA Online has released a brand new weekly update with all kinds of spooky content and free goodies. GTA Online is one of the most reliable games out there because there is always something going on in the game. Whether that is a massive new content update with things like new heists and elaborate missions or special events, it's easy to find new ways to be entertained by the game. That's pretty impressive given the fact the game just turned 10 and we will likely be playing it for another year or two until the next Grand Theft Auto inevitably releases. The game is also known for having extravagant holiday celebrations from in-game snowfall around Christmas time, spooky happenings in October, and much more.
This time around, Rockstar Games has really upped the ante. In this month's update, you'll find possessed animals, "phantom cars", UFOs, and much more around San Andreas. There's even a special event that appears to be inspired by Ghostbusters where players can hunt down spirits and take pictures with them to get a livery for the new Albany Brigham, which looks remarkably like the Ecto-1. On top of that, there are all kinds of bonuses and free goodies for players to take advantage of. Simply login to GTA Online this week and you'll get a free witch mask that also makes noises. You can view the highlights of this week's update down below.
GTA Online Weekly Update Highlights (10/12/23)
- Double GTA$ and RP on New Halloween Deathmatches, Bunker Sell Missions, Judgment Day, Alien Survivals, and the Halloween Bunker Series
- Triple GTA$ and RP on Slasher
- Halloween Freemode Events including Business Battles requiring stealing spaceship parts from Fort Zancudo, phantom cars, UFOs in the sky, possessed animals, and more
- Halloween Masks:
- Free Green Vintage Witch Mask for playing GTA Online any time this week
- Complete a Bunker Sell Mission to earn the Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask
- Complete a Bunker Steal Supplies Mission to receive the Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask
- New Halloween Props available in the GTA Online Job Creator including pumpkins and Jack-o'-lanterns
- On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- HSW Test Ride: The Karin S95
- This week's HSW Time Trial takes place between Del Perro Beach and Murietta Heights
- Returning Vehicles at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Dewbauchee Exemplar, Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio, Ocelot F620, Grotti Carbonizzare, and Vapid FMJ
- On Display at The Luxury Autos Showroom: The returning Annis S80RR and Lampadati Tigon
- Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Karin Futo GTX
- LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Declasse Vamos, Grotti GT500, and Vapid Peyote Gasser
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series two days in a row to earn the Annis Hellion with the limited-time Nightmare livery
- 30% off Bunker Properties and their Upgrades & Modifications
- Vehicle Discounts: 20% off the Vapid Ratel, 30% off the Mammoth Streamer216 plane, 40% off the Vapid FMJ, Annis S80RR, Grotti GT500, Vapid Peyote Gasser, and Karin Technical Aqua
- GTA+ Members: Free Albany Brigham and Love Fist livery, Double Rewards on Halloween Deathmatches, Free Striped Suit, Skeleton Morph Suit, Metal Anime Shirt, Gun Van Discounts, and more