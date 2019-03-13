‘Hellboy’: New Stills Tease “Hellboy in Mexico” Story

A new set of stills from Hellboy has been released (via Bloody Disgusting) giving fans three news looks at the upcoming Lionsgate film. While two of the photos show great looks at three classic Hellboy villains — Nimue (Milla Jovovich), Gruagach, and Baba Yaga — the third image would seem to confirm the inclusion of a fan-favorite comic storyline.

The still shows Hellboy (David Harbour) standing in a ring with red, white, and green ropes — the colors found on the flag of Mexico. This seemingly confirms that the Hellboy reboot will touch on the “Hellboy in Mexico” storyline in some capacity.

Longtime fans of Hellboy will recognize the story as an extended “drunken weekend” where Hellboy heads to Mexico and eventually becomes friends with a group of luchadores who help him fight vampires and monsters across the land.

With the primary antagonist of the film set to be Jovovich’s Blood Queen, it has yet to be seen how the “Hellboy in Mexico” arc would tie into the film if it is included. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola had previously said Harbour’s version of Big Red was more “explosive,” so perhaps he flies off the handle and escapes to Mexico before being called back home to face Nimue.

“[David Harbour’s Hellboy is] a little bit more dramatic,” Mignola said. “There’s a different edge. [Ron Perlman] was very smooth as Hellboy, and there’s a whole different love interest vibe with Ron’s thing. Ron was almost playing this kind of old adolescent. And Harbour plays a grittier Hellboy, and a bit more explosive, emotionally.”

“It’s hard to explain, but it is a very different take,” he continued. “The beauty is, both of them, in their own way, feel like Hellboy. It’s almost like they’re just tipped it in two different directions. There’s something much gnarlier about David’s Hellboy.”

Hellboy is directed by Neil Marshall, with a cast that also includes Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, Brian Gleeson, Sophie Okonedo, and Penelope Mitchell. Mignola had a hand in developing the script along with Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite.

Hellboy stomps into theaters April 12th.

