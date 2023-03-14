New Indiana Jones Action Figure Pre-Orders: Walter Donovan and Professor Jones

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following yesterday's debut of Indiana Jones LEGO sets, Hasbro is adding to their lineup of 6-inch scale Indiana Jones Adventure Series action figures with Dr. Henry Jones Jr. in Professor mode, and businessman / traitor Walter Donovan as they appeared in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The figures feature portraits of Harrison Ford and Julian Glover along with some pretty great accessories.

The Professor Jones figure comes complete with an adventurous bow tie suit and accessories that include his father's Grail diary package, a torch, and a shield. The Walter Donovan figure includes a false grail, pistol, and alternate "he chose poorly" head.

Strangely, these figures were earmarked as Walmart exclusives that were expected to debut at their next Collector Con event, which is set to take place later this week on March 16th – 17th, but you can pre-order them here at Entertainment Earth now for $24.99 each (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock using our exclusive link). You can also find them here on Amazon. We say "strange", but Walmart has been unloading a lot of exclusives to other retailers lately, so this might be business as usual for them right now.

Inside that Entertainment Earth link you'll also find previously released figures in the Indiana Jones Adventure Series collection that includes Indiana Jones, Marion Ravenwood, Sallah, Rene Belloq, and Major Arnold Toht from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Note that several of the figures come with pieces that combine to form the Ark of the Covenant.

Of course, all of these new merch releases are launching in support of the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Desitny, which arrives in theaters on June 30th. Director James Mangold recently discussed how the film will tackle the evolution of the character and the approach to Indy's age:

"We can't hide from where we are in our lives -- none of us can -- and neither can Indiana Jones," Mangold shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I wanted to follow Harrison's own lead and simply deal with it straight on. It's not just a movie about a hero in his twilight years who is called back into action. It's more than just that his bones might ache, it's that his soul might ache, or that some of his optimism or sense fitting into the world might have evaporated. The mistake you can make in movies -- and we've all seen movies like this -- is where someone is of a ripe age, but the entire movie is continuing this charade along with them that they're not that old."