Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny World Premiere Confirmed by Cannes Film Festival

Reports emerged last month that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, with the festival itself confirming today that not only will the film make its premiere at the event, but star Harrison Ford will also earn a special tribute to his impressive career. While the festival doesn't typically celebrate big-budget fare, the opportunity will likely also serve as a way to honor Ford, as well as producer Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams, as all three have made their mark on the movie industry for the last five decades, thanks in large part to their work on the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before landing in theaters on June 30th.

"In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite," director James Mangold shared in a statement. "Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Despite major blockbusters not typically being the norm for the event, last year saw the festival premiere Top Gun: Maverick, a film that would go on to be one of the top earners and most critically acclaimed films of 2022. Understandably, this will lead some fans to wonder if the world premiere of Dial of Destiny could signal that studio The Walt Disney Company knows they have a major hit on their hands, so with this upcoming entry meant to be the sendoff to Ford as the archaeologist, going out on a high note will build excitement among fans even higher.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18th before landing in theaters on June 30th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!