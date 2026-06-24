New James Bond May Finally Be Confirmed This Year as Lasting Casting Update Delivers Good News

The next James Bond movie will be a major milestone for the franchise. The era of actor Daniel Craig’s Bond has come to an end with the 25th film, No Time to Die, and a new era is set to begin under the directorial guidance of Denis Villeneuve (Dune trilogy). There’s been a lot of speculation about how, exactly, the next Bond film will approach the character and lore, especially since Amazon-MGM has taken over the rights to the franchise from longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

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While we may not have an answer yet as to what kind of Bond film Denis Villeneuve is making, there is at least one exciting update on the production, which is taking another crucial step forward. That would be the question of which actor is taking the place of Daniel Craig as the new 007?

Casting the New James Bond Takes A Major Step Forward

According to new reports, Denis Villeneuve and Amazon MGM are scheduling another round of James Bond auditions for August and inviting back the actors who have made it to the next round. No names are being released (shocker!), but the number of candidates is estimated to be anywhere from 5 to over 10, depending on who you ask.

For about a year now, there has been a lot of speculation that actors like Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Frankenstein), and Callum Turner (Green Room, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) were the frontrunners to play the new Bond. At the very least, the rumors seemed to agree that Bond 26 is going with a younger take on the character, thereby knocking actors like Henry Cavill out of the running. Deadline reports that casting director Nina Gold (Hamnet, Conclave) also met with some lesser-known actors to assess their potential; no word on whether the callback list includes any of those names.

When Will We Know Who The New James Bond Is?

Still, this is a clear sign that the studio and producers Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) and David Heyman (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts) are moving at a pace to get filming started in 2027. By then, Villeneuve will be fresh off the promotional tour for Dune: Part Three, with potential Oscars hype once again surrounding him and the film. Starting off 2027 with a reveal of the new Bond actor would be perfect timing.

Fans can at least rest easy that Bond 26 will get a theatrical release, instead of being

Production on Bond 26 is happening now. Discuss the casting with us on the ComicBook Forum!