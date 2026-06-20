Cancelled Plans for Henry Cavill’s Perfect Bond Replacement Addressed by Star

Henry Cavill is a huge fan favorite option for James Bond, but he is unlikely to ever get that role. Instead, there is another possible opportunity for Cavill to play a Bond-type character in what ended up as a cancelled movie. The casting for a new James Bond movie is underway, and the production team at Amazon MGM has made some comments about who they want to play Bond, and the two biggest rules are that he has to have sex appeal and he has to be young enough to last over a decade in the role. While Cavill has the sex appeal, he is too old for the second rule. However, this doesn’t mean that he can’t end up playing a similar character in other movies.

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One of these was the planned sequel to his 2015 big-screen remake of The Man from UNCLE. According to Cavill’s co-star in that movie, Armie Hammer, the sequel was being written in 2017. However, it ended up never getting made for various reasons.

What Happened With The Man from UNCLE?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Man from UNCLE was initially an MGM TV series that aired on NBC from 1964 to 1968. The series starred Robert Vaughn as American secret agent Napoleon Solo and David McCallum as Russian secret agent Illya Kuryakin. They worked for a secret international counterespionage and law-enforcement agency called UNCLE. The series ran for four seasons, and it was made into a movie in 2015, with Cavill as Napoleon Solo and Hammer as Illya Kuryakin. It was also kept in a similar timeline, as it took place in 1963. Guy Ritchie directed the movie. It was an origin movie that showed how the two secret agents began working together and eventually left their government positions for UNCLE.

While there were high hopes for a sequel at the time, the movie only made $110 million on a budget of between $75 and $84 million. For a movie of this level, it was nowhere near enough money to warrant a sequel. The critical reception was mixed, with a 68% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 73% from the audience score. While Hammer seemed excited about a sequel in 2017, he ended up on the outside looking in after some real-life scandals pushed Hammer out of the Hollywood spotlight. Meanwhile, Cavill has said that a sequel was unlikely, although he enjoyed making the movie.

However, it is also something that could be a nice fallback if and when Cavill doesn’t land the James Bond role. Cavill worked with Guy Ritchie again on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in 2024, and the two re-entered the spy genre with the 2026 movie In the Grey. Even if they never attempt a sequel to The Man from UNCLE, which seems unlikely with Hammer out of the picture, the two seem more than ready to keep making spy movies together, and there is always a chance that Ritchie could give Cavill the James Bond-styled role that he so richly deserves.

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