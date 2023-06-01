New Little People Collector Sets: Big Lebowski, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Suicide Squad and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fisher-Price's put an pop culture spin on their iconic Little People toys with Collector lineup of special edition figures that are targeted for adults. They've been a hit with adorable 2.5-inch figures based on characters from classic shows like Parks and Rec and The Office as well as movies like The Lord of the Rings series. Today they added to the collection in a big way with new figure sets based on The Big Lebowski, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Suicide Squad (Comics), The Notebook, and the upcoming Barbie Movie. That's right, Ryan Gosling does double duty in this wave, which is probably some sort of record for the line.

Pre-orders for all of the new Little People Collector sets can be found via the links below priced at $24.99 each. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that Super Saver US shipping is free on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Also make sure to take a close look at the packaging when it arrives. Fisher-Price loves to plant all kinds of Easter eggs on the boxes.

The Big Lebowski Little People Collector Figure Set : Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski with his signature drink, Donny Kerabatsos and his bowling ball, Walter Sobchak with his "cheap urn" coffee can, and Maude Lebowski dressed in her dream sequence Viking costume

: Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski with his signature drink, Donny Kerabatsos and his bowling ball, Walter Sobchak with his "cheap urn" coffee can, and Maude Lebowski dressed in her dream sequence Viking costume Brooklyn Nine-Nine Little People Collector Figure Set: Order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes detectives Jake Peralta and Rosa Diaz, plus Captain Raymond Holt with Mr. Hootsworth and Sergeant Terry Jeffords with his beloved yogurt.