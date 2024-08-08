“You’re deththpicable” is what fans might have said if The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie ducked theaters. First announced in 2021 as part of Warner Bros. Animation’s slate of original animated movies for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the 2D-animated feature based on the Looney Tunes Cartoons TV show was ultimately nixed at the streamer in 2022. In 2023, GFM Animation announced it was handling the worldwide distribution for the first-ever fully-animated Looney Tunes feature-length movie made for theaters — and now Daffy Duck and Porky Pig are bringing their screwball antics to U.S. screens.

Deadline reports Ketchup Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to new Looney Tunes movie, which will release in theaters nationwide later this year. A release date is TBA.

“The Day the Earth Blew Up is a historical momentfor the Looney Tunes franchise, and we are proud to be partnering withWarner Bros. Animation to bring this film to audiences theatrically. Wecannot wait for audiences of all ages to experience one of the smartestanimated films in recent years,” said Gareth West, CEO of KetchupEntertainment.

“Gareth’s enthusiasm for Warner Bros. Animation’s spectacular, Looneyadventure persuaded us that Ketchup Entertainment were the rightpartners for releasing the film in North America. We’re looking forwardto continuing to work with the team as they prepare for audiences toembrace Porky Pig and Daffy Duck on the big screen,” said Fred Hedman ofGFM Animation.

Pete Browngardt, the creator of Cartoon Network’s Uncle Grandpa and a writer-director on Looney Tunes Cartoons, directed the new feature that premiered at the Annecy Animation Festival in June. Browngardt also co-wrote the film with Alex Kirwan (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Kevin Costello (the Tom & Jerry movie).

In The Day the Earth Blew Up, PlanetEarth faces the threat of an alien invasion and humanity’s only hopelies with Porky Pig and Daffy Duck. Starring the classic animated oddcouple, this sci-fi buddy action comedy turns Porky and Daffy intounlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factoryuncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two aredetermined to save their town (and the world!) — that is if they don’tdrive each other crazy in the process. Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons) voices Porky and Daffy and is joined by Candi Milo (Tiny Toons Looniversity) as Petunia Pig and Peter MacNicol (Numb3rs) as the alien Invader.