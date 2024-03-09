Looney Tunes Movie Gets Positive Development Update

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie got a really positive update this weekend. Producer Alex Kirwan posted that the movie was done on Instagram. In the post, the producer and artist talked about the four-year development process behind this project. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie began life before the COVID-19 pandemic and pressed on despite some sizable shakeups inside of Warner Bros. Discovery. Still, Kirwan and the team are hoping to have this movie out as soon as they can. Check out the art posted and read about the long road here down below!

"As of today The Porky and Daffy movie is done!!!! We began working on 'The Day the Earth Blew Up' almost exactly four years ago, and to say that it's been a wild ride since then is an understatement," Kirwan typed. "Against all odds, this weird little project survived a tremendous amount of company and world changes to finally cross the finish line. It's something pretty special too. A completely hand drawn animated feature starring just a couple classic cartoon characters (not a giant ensemble cast) in a SciFi comedy mashup; this thing is a total anomaly right now. We hope very much that the world gets to see it very soon."

"Thanks so much to @pbgardt and WB for letting me be a part of this crazy thing," he added. "Btw, This is an early development drawing I did when we were still trying to find the right look for our characters."

What's Going On With Coyote Vs Acme?

Elsewhere in Looney Tunes land, things aren't as rosy. It's looking like Coyote vs Acme is probably going to be shelved by the company. Will Forte starred in the movie that might never see release. He took some time to console the cast and crew on Coyote vs Acme and share how much he enjoyed working on the film. He's seen it and he says it's incredible and a shame that more people aren't going to get a chance to see for themselves.

"To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme – I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will," Forte shared on social media. "When I first heard that our movie was getting "deleted," I hadn't seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must've been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it's incredible."

(Photo: WBD)

"Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonate in a very earned way," he revealed. "As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turn into confusion and frustration. This was the movie they're not going to release?"

"Look, when it comes to Hollywood business stuff, I don't know shit about shit. Even when a movie test very well (like ours), there's no guarantee that it's going to be a hit. And at the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn't mean I have to like it (I fucking hate it). Or agree with it. And it does it mean that this movies anything less than magnificent," the actor added. "You would be so proud of it – – a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows and every frame. That's all folks, Will Forte."

