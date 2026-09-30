New Man of Tomorrow Details Have Fans Convinced Matthew Lillard is Playing a Major Justice League Hero

While there is no argument that Avengers: Doomsday is possibly the most anticipated film still coming out this year, 2027 already has some hype when it comes to superhero fare thanks to Man of Tomorrow. The follow up to James Gunn’s Superman, the film Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) teaming up (albeit reluctantly) to take on a huge and dangerous threat in Brainiac (Lars Eldinger). The film is set to have a stacked cast with stars from Superman returning for the new film while, Adria Arjona, Lanterns star Aaron Pierre and Blue Beetle’s Xolo Mariduena will also join. But there’s one casting that has had fans scratching their heads a bit — and new information about the film has speculation more excited than ever.

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Over on X, ATL DC shared that Matthew Lillard’s mystery character in Man of Tomorrow will not only have scenes with Jimmy Olsen, Kat Grant, and Perry White, but that his family in the film will be biracial. The post didn’t elaborate on who Lillard is playing specifically, but based on the description, fans quickly had some big ideas. While some fans expressed that Lillard is probably playing someone like Ted Kord or an entirely original character, more than a few fans chimed in with another major suggestion: Barry Allen, aka The Flash.

Why Do Fans Think Lillard Is Playing Barry Allen?

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While the speculation that Lillard is actually playing Barry Allen might seem like it comes out of left field, it might not actually be that strange of a logical leap. Let’s take a look at what ATL DC shared. They specifically noted different characters that Lillard’s character will interact with. Those three characters — Jimmy Olsen, Kat Grant, and Perry White — all work for the Daily Planet. They’re journalists. In comics, Barry’s wife, Iris West-Allen, is a journalist as well, working for Central City’s Picture News. It wouldn’t be too much of a stretch that maybe in Man of Tomorrow, Iris is working at the Daily Planet or at least is there on business, which could easily explain interaction between Lillard’s character and the other Planet employees.

The biracial family detail could also be a clue. On The CW’s The Flash, Iris West was portrayed by Candice Patton, a move that made the character a Black woman. Kiersy Clemons also portrayed Iris in both Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Flash movie. It’s another one of those “not out of the realm of possibility” situations that Man of Tomorrow could also have a Black Iris, which would in turn make Barry Allens’ family biracial. There’s also The People v. Gorilla Grodd to consider as context for the speculation. While Lillard has not been confirmed for the series, The People v. Gorilla Grodd will see Jimmy Olsen hosting a true crime docuseries with other Daily Planet reporters as they look ingo the case of Gorilla Grodd and whether he was wrongfully convicted of murder. Given that Gorilla Grodd is traditionally a Flash villain… well, you see where this is going.

Of course, while people are thinking the Flash, there are other characters Lillard could be playing. Some fans have noted that Lillard could be playing a version of the Flash just maybe not Barry Allen — the name Jay Garrick has come up a few times with fans and given that Jay is the original Flash and older than Barry, that would make sense. Others have suggested that he could be Jim Gordon or even Ted Kord, considering that the film will also see Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle. There really are almost endless possibilities; we just have to wait until 2027 to see which one ends being the right one.

So, what do you think? Do you think Lillard is playing Barry Allen/The Flash or do you think the Jay Garrick idea is more accurate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.