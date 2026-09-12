The DCU Gorilla Grodd TV Show Has Me Questioning What James Gunn’s Plan for One Hero Really Is

The DC Universe franchise is breaking through in a major way with HBO’s Lanterns, but the next upcoming show in the franchise has people scratching their heads. The People v. Gorilla Grodd is currently in production; the series is a spinoff of James Gunn’s Superman (2025) movies, which sees Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) dipping into true crime for a docuseries about one of DC’s biggest villains, the mind-controlling simian mastermind, Gorilla Grodd.

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However, the more we see from the set of the show, the more (confusing? Intriguing? Exciting?) it becomes. There are apparently scenes of Grodd going to college, joining a glee club, and looking plenty swaggy in his graduation robes. But as we see how the DCU is interpreting Gorilla Grodd, it inevitably begs the question of how the franchise will interpret one major hero who is closely tied to Grodd.

Will DCU Flash Be As Wild As Gorilla Grodd?

The Flash vs. Gorilla Grodd in The Flash / DC & The CW

The amount of depth to Gorilla Grodd’s DCU backstory already looks pretty remarkable. Grodd is a villain who has been appearing in DC comic books since The Flash #106 in 1959, and has plenty of lore built around him. He is often depicted as a being from the royal line of Gorilla City, an advanced civilization of super apes. Grodd gains (or steals) telepathy and mind control, an ability he often uses in his would-be conquest of Earth.

It’s the Flash who most often has to step up and stop Grodd’s world domination plots, and fans got a taste of what their rivalry looks like onscreen via the Arrowverse series The Flash in the 2010s. Grodd made several appearances on the show and was created using CGI, with actor David Sobolov voicing the character. He was often depicted as a fearsome foe, with a tone closer to a sci-fi/horror creature-feature.

The showrunners are Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, who are best known for doing episodes of rapper Lil’ Dicky’s series Dave, as well as American Vandal, Netflix’s mockumentary about some high school investigative journalists looking into a string of vandalism. That already kind of sets certain expectations for the comedic slant of The People v. Gorilla Grodd, especially since American Vandal star and notable comedic actor Jimmy Tatro is playing Grodd in the DCU series.

Even if they play Grodd straight as a villain, the world he occupies already looks like it will be comedically absurd. The Flash is already a character who is often the straight man in an absurdist world, where villains are often “rogues,” and the general tone is much lighter than Barry Allen’s (or Wally West’s) Justice League counterparts. The former DCEU franchise tried to play him that way in live-action, with actor Ezra Miller playing a bumbling comedic version of Barry Allen. Then again, The Flash TV show and its Barry Allen actor, Grant Gustin, are loved by many fans for adding layers of dramatic complexity to Barry, in addition to his comedic hijinks.

If Flash makes his first DCU debut in The People v. Gorilla Grodd (even as a cameo blur), it will be incredibly telling regarding how James Gunn is shaping the new franchise’s version of the character. We don’t even know which Flash we’re getting (Barry or Wally), but it already looks like the actor will have to have comedic chops that are as quick as his feet. Starting with just Grodd may just be the way James Gunn and DC Studios are soft-rolling fans into The Flash’s lane of the franchise, where something like Gorilla City could (finally) be adapted for the screen.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is currently in production; there are no announced plans for a Flash DCU movie or TV series.