DC’s Man of Tomorrow Adds Daredevil: Born Again Star in Mystery Role (And They’re a James Gunn Favorite)

As DC fans await the premiere of Supergirl this summer, James Gunn is already hard at work on the next chapter for the DC Universe’s Super Family. Production has commenced on Man of Tomorrow, Gunn’s Superman follow-up that’s scheduled to hit theaters in July 2027. In the months leading up to filming, the cast of Man of Tomorrow was a particular topic of interest. In addition to returning faces from Superman, the ensemble also features the likes of Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, and Adria Arjona in a mystery role (believed to be Maxima). Even though cameras are now rolling, new cast members are being announced.

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According to Deadline, Matthew Lillard, who was just seen portraying Mr. Charles in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, is making the jump from the MCU to the DCU. He has been cast in Man of Tomorrow in an undisclosed role.

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