Man of Tomorrow Update Reveals One of James Gunn’s DC Promises Is Happening Soon, And Fans Are Ready

When James Gunn was confirmed as the co-president of DC Studios and began to speak openly about plans for their film and TV slate, it came with a lot of promises. Fans knew that things were basically starting over, as his Superman film would be the first new movie to kick things off, but Gunn also teased plans for a full Bat-family on the big screen in The Brave and the Bold movie, something that has yet to formally materialize. At the time, Gunn also made it clear that this reboot of DC on the big screen would change some heroes, but others from the DCEU would remain.

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As fans know, this happened very quickly with John Cena as Peacemaker. The Season 2 premiere of that series delivered a retcon that removed the Justice League of the DCEU and instead added the Justice Gang from Superman as having appeared all along in that scene. Another character Gunn teased would be along for the ride in the new DCU was Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, aka Blue Beetle. Now, Nexus Point News is reporting that Maridueña’s return as the DC favorite is happening next year in the Man of Tomorrow movie.

The outlet offers no other details about how Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes will be used in Man of Tomorrow, though he will be one of several DC superheroes who will seemingly appear. That said, fans of the franchise have been quick to leap on the news that he’s joined the cast to express their happiness that Gunn’s teases are finally coming to fruition.

“I CANT DIE NOW I GOT MORE BLUE BEETLE LIVE ACTION TO WITNESS GRAHHHHHH,” wrote one very enthusiastic fan. Another added, “I loved Blue Beetle so I’m glad they made it canon to the DCU.” That same canon issue, however, has some fans’ heads spinning.

James Gunn putting DCEU Blue Beetle & Peacemaker into his DCU reboot with no explanation: pic.twitter.com/bpYGV3EVOQ — Ethan.💀🏳️‍🌈NO DCU?🥺 (@SnyderCastle) July 14, 2026

“Blue Beetle was an ok superhero movie ruined by the fact DC didn’t have their sh-t together, they cut this kids moment short for no reason of his own,” one fan added. “I appreciate that James Gunn is giving him a second chance. Hopefully it works well.”

all 2 blue beetle fans won (me) — SkadoodlyDave (@SkadoodlyD) July 14, 2026

Though news of Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle return may have started elsewhere, the Hollywood trades have confirmed it, with TheWrap calling Man of Tomorrow Blue Beetle’s “reintroduction” into the DCU.

The good news for Blue Beetle, as opposed to The Flash movie, another DC project that Gunn and his collaborators inherited from the previous regime, is that the film never made any overt references to the larger “DCEU” films that had been kick-started by Zack Snyder. References to Superman and Batman pop up in the movie, but it’s not like the Shazam film that implied Henry Cavill’s version of the Man of Steel existed alongside that hero. As a result, the movie can easily be slotted into Gunn’s DCEU as being canon, even if it was made before they took over.

Blue Beetle’s appearance in Man of Tomorrow is also just the beginning for him in the DCU, as an animated series with Xolo Maridueña’s character has been in the works for two years now. To that end, though, Gunn has been teasing the return of Blue Beetle to his cinematic universe for years now, and it seems like it’s finally happening.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release on July 9, 2027.