Blue Beetle Animated Series in Development at DC

DC introduced Blue Beetle to a new legion of fans on the big screen, and a new report states that Blue Beetle is now taking on the small screen and the world of animation. Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are working on a Blue Beetle animated series, and Miguel Puga (The Casagrandes) has been working on the project as well since early this year. Puga is the showrunner of the series, while Cristian Martinez (Women of the Movement, Good Trouble) is writing the series. While Blue Beetle is heading into a new frontier, he will have some familiar friends along for the ride.

Those familiar friends include Blue Beetle director and screenwriter Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, as well as executive producers John Ricard and Galen Vaisman, with Vaisman overseeing the series for DC Studios.

As for the cast, the report states that things are still in flux, but multiple people from the original film have been approached for the animated project, and DC has received a positive response in regards to returning. The animated series will build on the events of the film but is seeking to tell its own story. If the show is successful, the report states it could lead to a return for the character on the big screen.

The character of Blue Beetle and the variety of powers at his fingertips thanks to the scarab makes it a perfect candidate for animation, which should allow for some welcome creativity. The same is true of the comics, which consistently show off just what Blue Beetle can do. This might also be a way to start to introduce more of those expanded scarab elements we've seen over the past year in the comics, which has introduced three other scarab-powered characters into Jaime's life.

The family dynamics are also one of Blue Beetle's stinging elements, which was conveyed brilliantly in the live-action film, and hopefully, it will also be at the center of the animated series. If the animated series can also bring in multiple members of the original cast as well, this could be a dream project for fans of the character.

There's no mention of timing or release, and there's no mention of the platform either, though it's assumed the series would be released on HBO Max. We'll have to wait for more details, but if the project has been in development since early this year, there is a chance we could see something from it sooner than you might think.

Are you excited for a Blue Beetle animated series? You can talk all things DC and comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!