10 DC Heroes That Desperately Need a Comeback

DC Comics created the biggest heroes of all-time. Names like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, and so many others are known the world over and DC books have sold millions of copies over the years, taking readers on adventures in the original superhero multiverse. Over the years, they’ve introduced thousands of other heroes; some of them have bit roles and show up every now and again, while others are given bigger showcases to shine. They have their moment in the sun for a time and then go away, fans left with a favorite that they’ll never see as much as they want.

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Some characters are too good to be left behind, though. They’ve staked their claim on their place in the DC Multiverse and some of them always deserve to have that place, adding something to the overall tale of DC. These ten DC heroes desperately need a comeback, taking their rightful place in the greatest comics ever.

10) Amazing Man

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There have been several Amazing Men, with the original William Everett, Sr. a Golden Age hero who has recently made a return in “JSA: Year One”. He fought alongside the Justice Society and the All-Star Squadron with his power to transform into anything he touched, becoming one of the coolest Golden Age heroes ever. His grandson William Everett III would take up the mantle in the present and eventually die, and there was a new one named Markus Clay that joined the Justice Society. Amazing Man has a legacy that can be grown; any version of the character could be brought back and made into a major character.

9) Detective Chimp

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Detective Chimp was a Golden Age talking animal detective who would show up, do something funny and then disappear. The mid ’00s saw him made into a member of the magical community and has co-starred in books like Day of Vengeance, Shadowpact, and Justice League Dark (Vol. 2). He still shows up in the background of scenes, but it’s long past time he gets his own berth in a team book or (and this is the dream I’ve been having since I read Day of Vengeance 20 years ago – I love chimps because I grew up with them) his own solo. Detective Chimp is one of the best DC characters around and we deserve more of him.

8) Red Star

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New Teen Titans was a masterpiece for years, a book that gave readers some of the greatest superhero stories ever. It introduced numerous teen heroes over the years, including Starfire. No, not that one. This was Russian Leonid Kovar and he was the greatest hero of the USSR. He’d change his name to Red Star after his first fight with the Titans and would eventually become an ally and member of the team. His super strength, invulnerability, flight, and energy manipulation make him a heavy hitter and it’s a perfect time for a Russian hero having to deal with the sins of their homeland. On top of that, he’s always been a fun character, one that deserves another chance at stardom.

7) Cyclone

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The one-two punch of JSA and Justice Society of America (Vol. 3) is the greatest moment in team comics, with the latter introducing readers to numerous new legacy heroes. One of the best was Cyclone. She was the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, the original Red Tornado (a beefy woman who beat up criminals to keep her family safe), and had gained tornado powers. She actually first appeared in Kingdom Come as an adult, and we’d get to see her as a teen in the mid ’00s. She perfectly gelled with the team (especially Stargirl and Jakeem Thunder) and is one of the most underrated teen heroes ever. We haven’t seen her in ages and it’s past time she got another chance at stardom.

6) Crazy Jane

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Grant Morrison’s run on Doom Patrol took the team back to its weird roots, introducing some of the coolest characters in DC history. Crazy Jane quickly became the most beloved. Kay Challis was horrifically abused by her father, developing numerous personalities, and when the gene bomb was detonated by the Dominators in “Invasion!”, each of her alters gained powers. She had a quite an arc through Morrison’s run, learning to trust, love, and accept help for her pain, and is the most beloved character from the run. She’s currently in control of herself and was last seen as the Professor X of the Doom Patrol, leading the team to rescue metas like them. She’s reached a new level of greatness and fans need to experience it more.

5) Vixen

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Vixen is one of the coolest members of the Justice League you’ve never heard of. Mari McCabe was an African supermodel who possessed the Tantu Totem, allowing her to tap into the Red and take on the abilities of animals. She’s mostly known for her time in the Justice League, joining during the maligned Detroit Era in the early ’80s, coming back several times over the years, including joining the new Satellite League in 2006, and finally getting her own team in Justice League of America (Vol. 4). Fans love the hero and DC needs more black characters in big positions. Vixen deserves another chance to shine and it’s the perfect time for a comeback.

4) Steel

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The Superman Family is full of amazing heroes and one of the best has long been Steel. John Henry Irons was a weapons designer who quit that life, creating his armor after one of his most powerful designs shows up with the emboldened gangs of Metropolis after the death of Superman. He’s become a fan-favorite character, but it’s been several years since he had his own series, the criminally underrated Steelworks, and has been pushed into a background role in the Superman comics. He just married Lana Lang and it would be awesome for them to have more adventures together in their own book. He’s an icon and it’s time for DC to treat him as such.

3) Waverider

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Waverider was introduced to be the main characters of “Armageddon 2001”, a time-traveler from a dystopian future come back to save the day. He was co-created by Dan Jurgens, who was one of the main Superman writer/artists of the ’90s, and showed up in various comics during that time, but since then he’s been, at best, a background character. Waverider is an awesome character with a lot of potential and it would be easy to give him a place on one of the big teams of DC or his own time-traveling book. Time travelers don’t always get the most solo attention and Waverider could change that.

2) Animal Man

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Animal Man (Vol. 1) is one of the greatest comics ever, full stop. Grant Morrison, Chas Troug, and Tom Grummett’s run on the character made him an icon and he was one of the most important Vertigo characters for years. However, other than bit roles in Infinite Crisis and 52, a New 52 series, and a berth in Justice League Dark (Vol. 1), he barely appears as a featured character anymore. Buddy Baker is an icon and DC needs to treat him as such. There’s so much more that can be done with the character and fans could use more of Animal Man and the Baker family in their lives.

1) Blue Beetle II

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Blue Beetle II was created by Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko for Charlton Comics. That company would shutter in the ’80s and DC would snap up the characters, with Blue Beetle II first showing up in Crisis on Infinite Earths before getting his biggest break as a member of the Justice League International. He became known as Booster Gold’s best friend, the two of them one of the best friendships in comic history. He’s been killed and resurrected, but DC has barely given him the spotlight he deserves in the 21st century. He’s a beloved character and it’s honestly strange that DC isn’t pushing him.

What DC hero do you want to come back? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!