New Man of Tomorrow Set Video Teases Big Bad (And Lex Luthor Could Be In Real Trouble)

Filming continues on Man of Tomorrow on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia and even with set security on hand, fans have been getting some very interesting looks at what’s going down when it comes to the eagerly anticipated Superman follow up. We’ve already gotten looks at Lex Luthor in the iconic green armor, as well as video of David Corenswet’s Superman fighting the armored Lex, but now new fan footage is giving us a sense the threat that the hero—and all of Metropolis—is facing in the upcoming film and it doesn’t bode well for Lex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New video from the set of Man of Tomorrow captured lines being read on set making it clear that whatever they’re facing in Man of Tomorrow, they want Lex handed over or else. Additionally, a pair of images from the set show the crowd around Superman and Lex looking up after hearing a “mysterious screech from the sky.” You can check out the images and the video below.

Lines being read on the 'Man of Tomorrow' set



"Attention citizens of Metropolis, I am your overlord. If you do not hand over Lex Luthor, I will blow up the city"



(@Tate100T) pic.twitter.com/Pbae4sWgYH — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 4, 2026

The crowd surrounding Superman and Lex on the 'Man of Tomorrow' set look up after hearing a mysterious screech from the sky



(@Tate100T) pic.twitter.com/tYTzOKNN5s — Superman Saga News (@SuperSagaNews) June 4, 2026

Is Brainiac Demanding Lex Be Handed Over?

Admittedly, we don’t know a lot about exactly what is going on in Man of Tomorrow. The story will reportedly see Lex and Superman join forces to take on the villain Brainiac and while set video thus far as shown Superman and an armored Lex clearly at odds, the lines read on set from a figure declaring themselves the “overlord” and demanding Lex or Metropolis goes boom certainly could suggest that they’re dealing with Brainiac. After all, Lex and Brainiac have a long history in comics, with the two massively intelligent figures frequently being entangled, sometimes working together and other times trying to outsmart one another to be the one to defeat Superman.

What’s particularly interesting about the lines in the new set video as coupled with the previous footage of fighting between Superman and an armored Lex is that some fans are already suggesting that what we’re seeing could be Brainiac mind-controlling Superman. It’s something that could explain why we have Lex in an armored suit. The end of Superman left Lex as a criminal figure shunned by the public after his machinations and the near destruction of Metropolis. it is possible that the reason we have an armored Lex—and see him fighting with Superman—is because Brainiac has the hero mind controlled and is using Superman to get to Luthor. At this point it’s all speculation, but it certainly adds a new layer to things that we’ll be interested in seeing how it actually plays out in the final product.

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