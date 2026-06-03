5 Long Lost Godzilla Villains That We’re Still Waiting to Return

Godzilla has been conquering the world across multiple fronts in recent years. In 2026 alone, Apple TV brought back the MonsterVerse in North America thanks to the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Later this year, Toho is bringing back the Academy Award-winning interpretation of the lizard king with the arrival of Godzilla Minus Zero. With many future projects confirmed for Godzilla’s future, there are some classic villains that we are hoping to see make a resurgence to throw a monkey wrench into the lizard king’s reign.

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5.) Hedorah

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Arguably, Hedorah is the creepiest kaiju to ever tangle with the King of the Monsters, and it has been surprisingly absent for decades since first hitting the scene in the 1970s. For those who might not be familiar with Hedorah, the beast first appeared in Godzilla Vs. Hedorah in 1971 as an alien finding its way to Earth. On top of being a worthy foe to the lizard king, Hedorah’s love of pollution was a severe threat to mankind, often transforming from a more humanoid form to a floating saucer that would such out the life of those unfortunate enough to encounter it. Whether it be via Toho’s Godzilla World in the future or to be remade in the MonsterVerse, Hedorah is a giant kaiju that deserves a return, especially since he has been gone from the silver screen for decades.

4.) Jet Jaguar

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Jet Jaguar isn’t your typical “villain” in Godzilla’s rogues gallery, though he is often at odds with the King of the Monsters. First making landfall in 1973’s Godzilla Vs. Megalon in 1973, the giant robot was built by brilliant scientists as a way to fight against all threats against humanity, whether they be terrestrial or extraterrestrial. Jaguar has routinely appeared in various Godzilla-related material, often returning to anime series, video games, and more. He has, unfortunately, been absent from the latest live-action interpretations of the character. Ironically enough, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters showrunner Matt Fraction has been dying to see the kaiju-fighting robot included in the MonsterVerse, so never say never on this one.

3.) Destroyah

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Destroyah was quite the villain for Godzilla to take on, not just thanks to its wild power level, but thanks to its eye-popping origin. First appearing in 1995’s Godzilla Vs. Destroyah movie, the winged beast was actually created thanks to the original device that was used to kill the King of the Monsters in his first film. Spawned from the device known as the “Oxygen Destroyer,” the giant monster was constantly evolving, making for quite the terrifying beast amongst ‘Zilla’s ever-expanding roster of villains. It has been decades since we saw Destroyah destroy, and the monster’s return in either the East or the West would be welcome as a major threat to Godzilla.

2.) Biollante

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What happens when you mix Godzilla’s DNA with planets? You get Biollante. First appearing in 1989’s Godzilla Vs. Biollante, the twisted kaiju is disturbing enough to simply look at, let alone actually see it tangle with the King of the Monsters. Acting as something of a dark doppelanger to the lizard king, it’s been far too long since we last saw Biollante in action, as many had theorized that it might arrive in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ second season. Unfortunately, Biollante did not appear, with Titan X taking the crown as the biggest villain of this MonsterVerse season. Here’s hoping that we’ll one day be able to see Biollante return after spending decades outside of the limelight.

1.) Space Godzilla

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Of the five kaiju that have been featured in this article, Space Godzilla has the best chance of making a comeback. Earlier this year, it was discovered that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova had seemingly been attributed by the Writers’ Guild of America to include the extraterrestrial doppelganger. First appearing in 1994’s Godzilla Vs. Space Godzilla, the twisted kaiju was born thanks to Godzilla’s cells being launched into outer space. When the next cinematic chapter of the MonsterVerse arrives in 2027, we might be able to see a brand new take on this kaiju who puts Mechagodzilla to shame when it comes to the power department as a Godzilla twin.

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